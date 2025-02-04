ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a top-25 SEC battle as Missouri visits Tennessee. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Missouri-Tennessee prediction and pick.

Missouri comes into the game at 17-4 and 6-2 in conference play. That places them in third place in the SEC. They opened the season with a loss to Memphis but would go on to win ten straight, including a Missouri upset of Kansas. They would then fall to Illinois, before a win and then a loss to Auburn. Missouri has won six of seven since that loss to Auburn, and last time out, they faced Mississippi State. While the start of the game was tight, Missouri would open up a 14-point lead at the end of the first half. They would continue dominance in the second half, winning the game 88-61.

Meanwhile, Tennessee is 18-4 on the year while sitting 5-4 in SEC play, which is good for sixth place in the SEC. They opened up the season 14-0 before a 73-43 loss to Florida. They would win the next two games, but then lose three of their next four games, including a Tennessee loss to Auburn by just two points. Last time out, they played Florida for a second time. It was just a three-point game at the end of the first half, but Tennessee would dominate the second half, limiting Florida to just 23 points in the half and winning the game 64-44.

Here are the Missouri-Tennessee College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Missouri-Tennessee Odds

Missouri: +8.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +340

Tennessee: -8.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -450

Over: 133.5 (-115)

Under: 133.5 (-105)

How to Watch Missouri vs. Tennessee

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: SEC Network

Why Missouri Will Cover The Spread/Win

Missouri is ranked 23rd in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 13th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 44th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Missouri has been great on offense this year. They are eighth in the nation in points per game this year while sitting eighth in the nation in shooting efficiency this year. Further, Missouri gets to the line well, sitting third in the nation in both free throw attempts per game and free throws made per game this year.

Tamar Bates leads the way for Missouri this year. He comes in with 13.5 points per game while adding three rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.6 steals per game this year. Meanwhile, Caleb Grill comes in with 13.2 points per game this year, while adding 3.3 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game. Meanwhile, Mark Mitchell has been solid this year. He is scoring 12.8 points per game while adding 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 steals, and a block per game.

Anthony Robinson II leads the team in assists and steals this year. Robinson comes in with 3.6 assists per game while adding two steals per game. He is also scoring 9.9 points with 3.6 rebounds per game. Further, Josh Gray leads the team in rebounding. He comes in with 5.1 rebounds per game while adding three points per game this year.

Why Tennessee Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tennessee is ranked fourth in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 38th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting first in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Tennessee has been dominant on defense this year. They are second in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting first in the nation in opponent shooting efficiency. Tennessee is also fourth in the nation in opponent assist-to-turnover ratio this year.

Tennessee is led by Chaz Lanier. He leads the team with 17.9 points per game while adding 3.2 rebounds per game, with one assist and 1.1 steals. He is joined in the backcourt by Zakai Zeigler, who leads the team in assists and steals per game this year. He comes in with 7.4 assists per game with 2.1 steals per game. He also is scoring 12.3 points per game with 3.5 rebounds.

In the frontcourt, Igor Milicic Jr. is leading the way. He leads the team in rebounding this year, with 8.1 rebounds per game while scoring 10.4 points per game this year.

Final Missouri-Tennessee Prediction & Pick

This should be a great game between two teams with contrasting styles. Missouri has been great on offense this year, while Tennessee has been dominant on defense this year. Still, there are a few key factors that will determine this game. First will be the rebounding battle. Tennessee is 12th in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage while sitting 71st in defensive rebounding percentage. Missouri is 81st in offensive rebounding percentage, but 245th in defensive rebounding percentage. Further, Missouri takes care of the ball well, sitting 91st in the nation in turnovers per game, but Tennessee is 65th. Finally, Missouri is 58th in the nation in made three-pointers per game, but Tennessee is first against the three-ball. Expect a close game, but Tennessee to come away with the win.

Final Missouri-Tennessee Prediction & Pick: Tennessee -8.5 (-120)