Montana looks for a first-round upset as they face Wisconsin. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Montana-Wisconsin prediction and pick.

Montana comes into the game at 25-9 on the year and was 15-3 in conference play. That gave them the two-seed in the Big Sky tournament. After wins over Northern Arizona and Idaho, they would advance to the finals to face Northern Colorado. They would have a commanding lead at the end of the first half, leading the game 48-39. Northern Colorado would make it a one-point game late in the second half, but Montana would hold on, winning the game 91-83.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin was 26-9 this year, and 13-7 in conference play. That would get them the five seed in the Big Ten tournament. After beating Iowa and UCLA, they would upset Michigan State in the semi-finals to advance to the Big Ten title game against Michigan. It was a low-scoring tight game. Wisconsin would have a two-point lead at the end of the first half, but Michigan would make the comeback. Michigan would defeat Wisconsin 59-53.

Here are the Montana-Wisconsin College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Men's March Madness Odds: Montana-Wisconsin Odds

Montana: +16.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +1200

Wisconsin: -16.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -3000

Over: 151.5 (-110)

Under: 151.5 (-110)

How to Watch Montana vs. Wisconsin

Time: 1:30 PM ET/ 10:30 AM PT

TV: TNT

Why Montana Will Cover The Spread/Win

Montana is ranked 157th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 98th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 250th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Wisconsin has been solid on offense this year. Montana has been much better on the offensive end of the court. They are 106th in the nation in points per game while sitting 17th in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they have shot well inside the arc, sitting 17th in the nation in two-point percentage this year. They have also started games strong, sitting 85th in the nation in first-half points this year.

Money Williams leads the way in both scoring and assists per game this year. Williams comes in with 13.3 points per game while adding 3.1 assists per game this year. He comes in with 3.6 rebounds per game and 1.1 steals per game this year as well. He is joined in the backcourt by Malik Moore. Moree is scoring 12.8 points per game while adding 3.2 rbeounds and 2.4 assists per game.

Joe Pridgen leads the team in rebounding this year. He comes into the game with 6.9 rebounds per game while adding 11.5 points and 1.3 assits. Finally, Kai Johnson leads the team in steals with 1.3 per game, while he adds 11.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game this year.

Why Wisconsin Will Cover The Spread/Win

Wisconsin is ranked 13th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 13th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 27th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Wisconsin has been solid on offense this year. They are 36th in the nation in points per game while sitting 28th in shooting efficiency this year. Wisconsin has also protected the ball well, sitting 21st in the nation in turnovers this year while also sitting 24th in assist-to-turnover ratio.

John Tonje leads Wisconsin in scoring this year. Tonje is scoring 18.9 points per game while adding 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Tonje is joined in the backcourt by John Blackwell. Blackwell is scoring 15.4 points per game while adding 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Finally, Max Klesmit leads the team in assists. He comes in with 2.7 assists per game while adding 9.7 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.

In the frontcourt, Nolan Winter leads the way, leading the team in rebounds with six rebounds per game this year. Winter is also scoring ten points and one assist per game this year. He is joined by Steven Crowl in the frontcourt. Crowl is scoring 9.8 points per game while adding 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game this year.

Final Montana-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick

There are a few key factors that will determine this game. While both teams are efficient on offense, Wisconsin is much better on defense. They are 108th in opponent points per game while sitting 35th in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Meanwhile, Montana is 237th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 274th in opponent shooting efficiency. The second will be rebounding. Montana is 147th in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage, but Wisconsin is 56th. Finally, there are turnovers. Montana is 108th in the nation in turnovers per game, but Wisconsin is 21st. Wisconsin will be able to slow down theefficientt Montana offense while also dominating the turnover and rebounding game. Take Wisconsin in this one.

Final Montana-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick: Wisconsin -16.5 (-120)