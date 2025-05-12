ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Soroka and Schwellenbach face off in Game 2 in Atlanta! The Nationals are spiraling into this series, while the Braves have struggled to find consistency all season. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Nationals-Braves prediction and pick.

Nationals-Braves Projected Starters

Michael Soroka vs. Spencer Schwellenbach

Michael Soroka (0-2) with a 7.20 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed four runs on five hits with two walks and eight strikeouts through five innings.

Away Splits: (0-1) 7.20 ERA

Spencer Schwellenbach (1-3) with a 3.61 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed one run on four hits with two walks and six strikeouts through six innings.

Home Splits: (1-1) 2.93 ERA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Braves Odds

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +198

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -240

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How to Watch Nationals vs. Braves

Time: 7:25 pm ET/4:15 pm PT

TV: MASN/FanDuel Sports Network South

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Nationals struggled toward a 71-91 record last year, and this season are struggling to play consistent baseball and have a 17-24 record. They have also lost five straight coming into this matchup. Their bats were okay at best last season and have not been impressive this season. The Nationals have struggled on the mound, and not much has changed from last season to this one because it's one of the worst pitching staffs in the league. CJ Abrams, Nathaniel Lowe, Keibert Ruiz, Luis Garcia Jr., James Wood, and Paul DeJong (out with injury) are solid in the batting rotation. MacKenzie Gore, Mitchell Parker, and Jake Irvin have been a solid three-headed monster on the mound for the Nationals.

The Nationals are starting Michael Soroka on the mound, and he has a 0-2 record, a 7.20 ERA, and a 1.30 WHIP. He has allowed eight runs on 10 hits with three walks and 11 strikeouts through 10 innings across both his starts. He also has a K/BB ratio of 3.7. The Nationals are 0-2 in those starts on the mound. It's also worth noting that only Ozuna and Verdugo have faced him this season, and neither of them got a hit off of him, in six and two different ABs, respectively.

The offense for the Nationals is below the middle of the pack in the MLB with a .239 batting average after finishing last season with a .243 average. Ruiz, Lowe, and Wood have stood out the most for the Nationals on offense this season. Wood leads in home runs with 10, in OBP at .374, and in total hits with 43. Then, Ruiz leads in batting average at .292, and Lowe leads in RBI with 10. Against Schwellenbach, Ruiz has a .500 average in two ABs, while Garcia Jr. has a .333 average, and Abrams has not gotten a hit off of him.

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Braves had a great season last year with an 89-73 record, but they have started this year inconsistently. They have a 19-21 record, but have gone 2-3 in their last five games. Their offense was average last season, but they have started slowly this season and are below average. Last season, they had one of the best pitching staffs in the MLB, but it has fallen recently and is in the middle of the pack this year. Chris Sale, Spencer Schwellenbach, and AJ Smith-Shawver have been the best pitchers for Atlanta. On offense, Marcell Ozuna and Austin Riley have dominated at the plate for Atlanta, with Orlando Arcia, Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies, and Michael Harris II not far behind and playing well. Ronald Acuna Jr. is still out with his injury. The Braves must be more consistent in this series.

The Braves are starting Schwellenbach on the mound. He has a 1-3 record, a 3.61 ERA, and a 1.12 WHIP. He has allowed 21 runs on 44 hits with nine walks and 43 strikeouts through 47.1 innings across his eight starts. He also has a K/BB ratio of 4.8. The Braves have also gone 4-4 in his eight starts. Ruiz has a .500 average in two ABs, while Garcia Jr. has a .333 average, and Abrams and Young have not gotten a hit off of him.

The Braves' offense has taken a step back this season. They are 21st in batting average at .237 after having a .244 average last year, which was 15th in the league. Ozuna and Riley have been the best players on offense for the Braves. Riley leads in batting average at .283, in home runs with eight, in RBI with 25, and in total hits with 47. Finally, Ozuna leads in OBP at .420. Only Ozuna and Verdugo have faced him this season, and neither of them got a hit off of him, in six and two different ABs, respectively.

Final Nationals-Braves Prediction & Pick

The Braves are the better and more trustworthy team when compared to the Nationals. Washington is spiraling, and Soroka has struggled. The Braves win and cover at home in this matchup.

Final Nationals-Braves Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5 (-110)