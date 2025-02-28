ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Nevada Wolfpack (16-12, 8-9 MWC) stay in state to take on the UNLV Rebels (15-13, 9-8 MWC) Friday night. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Nevada-UNLV prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Nevada-UNLV College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Nevada-UNLV Odds

Nevada: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -122

UNLV: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +102

Over: 134.5 (-110)

Under: 134.5 (-110)

How to Watch Nevada vs. UNLV

Time: 11:00 PM ET/8:00 PM PT

TV: FS1

Why Nevada Will Cover The Spread/Win

Nevada should be able to keep UNLV to a lower score in this game. The Rebels average under 70 points per game, which makes it very hard to win college basketball games. Additionally, UNLV shoot sunder 45 percent from the field, and just 34.0 percent from beyond the arc. The Rebels have a lot of trouble scoring the basketball, and that has been evident in their record. If the Wolfpack can keep UNLV under 70 points, they will have a great chance to cover the spread.

Luckily, Nevada is a pretty good defensive team. The Wolfpack allow 67.5 points per game, which is the third-lowest in the Mountain West Conference. Along with that, Nevada holds teams to 43.2 percent from the field, and they do a pretty good job on the defensive glass. Nevada allowed just 65 points in their first matchup with the Rebels, so they have been able to play well against them. If the Wolfpack can have a similar defensive game, they will be able to cover the spread Friday night.

Why UNLV Will Cover The Spread/Win

UNLV has won four of their last five games. They are playing some great basketball right now, but it is mainly because of their play on the defensive side of the court. The Rebels have allowed 58.4 points per game in their last five. In three of those games, UNLV has allowed less than 60 points. When a team holds their opponent to under 60 points in college basketball, it becomes very easy to win games. If UNLV can keep Nevada to a lower point total in this game, they will be able to walk away with a home win Friday night.

The Rebels have three players that average double digit points, and they will each have to be at their best Friday night. Dedan Thomas Jr leads the team with 15.6 points per game while Jaden Henley puts up 11.5 points, and Jailen Bedford is at 10.3. Thomas Jr is also the team leader in assists, so he does a good job finding the open man. He will have to play well along with Henley and Bedford. If they can each score at or above their season average, the Rebels will have a great chance to win this game.

Final Nevada-UNLV Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game between two similar conference foes. Nevada is actually the worse team in conference, but they do have the better record. Still, home games matter in college basketball, and UNLV is the home team Friday night. UNLV is 10-5 in home games while Nevada is 3-6 in true road games. The Rebels are underdogs as the home team in this game, as well. For that reason, I am going to take UNLV to win this game straight up.

Final Nevada-UNLV Prediction & Pick: UNLV ML (+102)