It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Nevada-Colorado State prediction and pick.

The Colorado State Rams are a team casual college basketball fans probably aren't paying close attention to right now. Serious college basketball fans and journalists, however, are laser-focused on this team at the moment. CSU could soon become a very, very big story in the college hoops world.

The explanation is simple: CSU will not make the NCAA Tournament as an at-large team. The Rams were bad in nonconference play in November and December. They just don't have enough on their resume to get in if they fail to win the Mountain West Tournament this week. Beating Nevada, the seventh-place team in the league, won't do it. Beating third-place Utah State in the semifinals wouldn't be enough to do it. The Rams have to go all the way. They have to win three games in three days.

However: They have a good chance.

CSU is the No. 2 seed at this tournament. The Rams played great basketball over the past five weeks to finish second in the conference, ahead of Utah State, San Diego State, and Boise State. Coach Niko Medved has done a great job developing players over the course of the season. He realized what wasn't working well early in the campaign and has been able to make various repairs and adjustments. Colorado State is a team no one wants to face. This could be the “bid stealer” we talk about every year before Selection Sunday. Bubble teams hope CSU gets taken out in the Mountain West, because the Rams could shrink the bubble if they win the Mountain West Tournament.

Mountain West Tournament Odds: Nevada-Colorado State Odds

Mountain West Tournament Odds: Nevada-Colorado State Odds

Nevada: +4.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +164

Colorado State: -4.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -200

Over: 138.5 (-110)

Under: 138.5 (-110)

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Why Nevada Will Cover The Spread/Win

Colorado State will play with a lot of pressure on its back in this game. Nevada is playing for that automatic bid just as much as CSU is. Nevada lost a ton of close games in the Mountain West this season. The Wolf Pack get a fresh start at the conference tournament and will be highly motivated, since their season is squarely on the line. This could be the time when those close losses turn into close wins. That said, Nevada could actually lose another close game and still cover. Nevada losing by four still cashes a Nevada spread bet.

Why Colorado State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Colorado State was going nowhere in late January, but the CSU steamroller which has developed in February and early March has catapulted the Rams to the top tier of the Mountain West standings. This team has been winning regularly for more than a full month. CSU just did beat Boise State on the road. This is an in-form team breathing confidence and self-assurance right now. CSU is so hot that no bettor should want to bet against this team at this moment.

Final Nevada-Colorado State Prediction & Pick

Colorado State is the superior team here, but 4.5 might be too many points. Maybe Nevada will start this game with a little 8-3 run. You could then get CSU -1.5 on a live line. See if you can wait it out and get an adjusted in-game number which is better than 4.5.

Final Nevada-Colorado State Prediction & Pick: Colorado State moneyline (as a parlay piece)