The 22nd-ranked Utah State Aggies host the Colorado State Rams in a battle of two of the top teams in the Mountain West. Colorado State still has some ground to make up on Utah State, as the Aggies are second in the conference with an 11-2 record. The Rams are third with a 9-3 record. Utah State has one of the best records but is only ranked 22nd because of a less challenging schedule. The programs split the season series in the 2024-25 season, each earning a win at home. Colorado State earned a 20-point victory, while Utah State won by just five. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Colorado State-Utah State prediction and pick.

Colorado State hasn't taken a backseat to anyone in the Mountain West, winning eight of their last ten games. The Rams' only losses were as seven-point and eight-point underdogs to San Diego State and New Mexico. Colorado State has to worry about their record away from home, as they are 1-3 on neutral courts and 4-3 on the road. Two of their significant losses over the last ten games have come on the road, losing by a combined 37 points.

Utah State has an identical 8-2 record over their last ten games, with their only losses coming against New Mexico and UNLV. It's hard to draw anything from their loss to New Mexico, as they also lost to the dominant Lobos by double digits. However, unlike Colorado State, Utah State's other loss came in a game they should've won as 5.5-point favorites.

Here are the Colorado State-Utah State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Colorado State-Utah State Odds

Colorado State: +6 (-110)

Moneyline: +205

Utah State: -6 (-110)

Moneyline: -250

Over: 147.5 (-110)

Under: 147.5 (-110)

How to Watch Colorado State vs. Utah State

Time: 11 PM ET/8 PM PT

TV: Fox Sports 1

Why Colorado State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Utah State might have one of the best overall records in the nation and the second-best conference record in the Mountain West. However, they haven't been profitable for bettors. The Aggies covered just two of their last ten games and failed to cover the spread in four consecutive games. It has been the opposite for the Rams, as they have an identical record over the past ten games but covered the spread in seven.

Why Utah State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Utah State owns this game on paper, but they'll have to figure out their inability to cover spreads. Colorado State's offense has been abysmal, averaging just 73.4 points per game, which puts them 207th in the nation. Utah State has been solid defensively this season, even though it's not their strength. They rank 89th in the country with 68.8 points allowed per game.

Utah State's offense is where they get most of their success, as they rank 31st with 81.4 points per game. Colorado State will challenge them at that end of the floor, ranking 79th with 68.4 points allowed per game.

Final Colorado State-Utah State Prediction & Pick

Six points isn't a massive number for the Aggies to cover at home, as the oddsmakers account for their inability to cover spreads. It seems like the odds overcorrected a little too much for this game, as Utah State should be able to find a way to cover. Their defense will overpower an abysmal Colorado State offense, and the Aggies' offense has been lights out this season.

Final Colorado State-Utah State Prediction & Pick: Utah State -6 (-110)