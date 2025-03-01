ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Yankees will attempt to replicate last year's success while finally securing that 28th World Series ring. The Bronx Bombers are back and it's time to continue our MLB odds series with a New York Yankees over/under win total prediction and pick.

The Yankees went 94-68 last season and reached the World Series before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers. They hope to make it back while also breaking the 92-win mark again.

The Yankees made some additions, specifically the trade of Cody Bellinger and the signing of Paul Goldschmidt as their new first baseman. Likewise, the Yanks also strengthened their pitching staff by signing Max Fried to a massive contract. Then, they also acquired Devin Williams in a trade to bolster their bullpen.

The Yankees lost Juan Soto to free agency. However, the hope is that all the acquisitions can balance the massive loss of this big-time player who contributed a lot to their great run.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: 2025 Yankees Win Total Odds

Over 92.5 Wins: -114

Under 92.5 Wins: -106

Why You Should Bet the Over

Aaron Judge is their biggest weapon. After enduring some injuries in 2023, he bounced back with a massive 2024, hitting .322 with 58 home runs, 144 RBIs, and 122 runs. Judge is the guy in the Bronx and is a threat to clobber the baseball into the seats at any given moment. Therefore, expect him to be the main threat and remain one of the best in baseball.

Anthony Volpe is the leadoff hitter and hit .229 with 13 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 42 runs last season. Notably, his excellent defense is one of the main reasons why the Yankees thrive and prevent runs. Jazz Chisholm Jr. did well last season after the Yankees acquired him last season, hitting .273 with 11 home runs, 11 home runs, 23 RBIs, and 28 runs. But catcher Austin Wells made an impact in his first season and figures to hit higher in the lineup.

The pitching staff is elite. Gerrit Cole went 8-5 with a 3.41 ERA while battling through some injuries. Now, he has backup, with Fried in the rotation with him. Luis Gil emerged as a frontline starter after going 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA over 29 starts. Likewise, Carlos Rodon had a good season, going 16-9 with a 3.96 ERS over 32 starts.

Williams is fully recovered from his injury and now assumes the role as the Yankees' closer. Furthermore, he will have backup, as Luke Weaver and Jake Cousins set him up. After dealing with some setbacks a few seasons ago, this bullpen has once again become a strength, as opponents will have a tough time hitting against this incredibly talented group.

You should bet the over on the Yankees because they have one of the best hitters in the world and incredible depth throughout. Additionally, this pitching staff is top-notch and will dominate many opponents.

Why You Should Bet the Under

The Yankees don't have many weaknesses. However, injuries can destroy them. Remember, Judge suffered injuries in 2023, and that derailed all the Yankees' hopes. The same thing happened in 2021. Significantly, there has been a pattern with Judge, as he has either had injuries or had a monster season but has not done either in consecutive seasons. What will this season look like?

Giancarlo Stanton is past his best days. Mainly, he continues to endure injuries, and that has hampered his career. When Stanton gets injured, it leaves another hole in the lineup. Will Volpe improve? While he is excellent on defense, his offense has been inconsistent. Does Goldschmidt have anything left in the tank?

While the pitching staff does not have many holes, it does lack a clear fifth starter. Finding some answers during the season might not hurt them. Yet, they will probably need to see what they have and analyze whether anyone can step up.

You should bet the under on the Yankees because there is more competition in the AL East, especially with the Baltimore Orioles still threatening, the Boston Red Sox improving, and the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays still being competitive.

Final Yankees Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

The Yankees are great. I think they can win at least 93 games. While the competition will be fierce, this team is one of the best and fields one of the best rosters in baseball. While the injury threat is always real with Judge, it is not enough to sweat this decision, as I think New York clears the odds. I will roll with the Yankees to take care of business and cover the over while having another great regular season.

Final Yankees Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Over 92.5 Wins (-114)