The North Carolina Tar Heels take on the Tennessee Volunteers in Omaha, Nebraska. Our College World Series odds package has our North Carolina Tennessee prediction and pick. Find out how to watch North Carolina Tennessee.

This is the first winners' bracket game at the 2024 College World Series. The winner gets the inside track to the CWS Championship Series. The winner of this game will get to kick back for a few days while the loser will play the elimination game winner between Virginia and Florida State. The survivor of that scramble will then have to beat the winner of this game twice. Winners' bracket teams — the teams which go 2-0 in their first two games at the College World Series — aren't guaranteed a spot in the championship round, but their odds are certainly excellent, and it will take a perfect storm of misfortune for them to not be one of the last two teams standing in Omaha.

North Carolina and Tennessee got arrived at this winners' bracket game with walkoff victories. North Carolina edged ACC rival Virginia, but Tennessee's 12-11 win over Florida State was far more improbable. The Vols used four straight two-out hits in the bottom of the ninth to avoid defeat and deliver a breathtaking win which might have changed the whole course of this week in Nebraska. We will see if Tennessee can sustain its red-hot hitting, or if Carolina's pitching can quiet the Vols' orange thunder.

Here are the North Carolina-Tennessee College World Series odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College World Series Odds: North Carolina-Tennessee Odds

North Carolina: +1.5 (-122)

Tennessee: -1.5 (-106)

Over: 11.5 (-118)

Under: 11.5 (-114)

How To Watch North Carolina vs Tennessee

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT

Why North Carolina Could Cover The Spread

The Tar Heels might have the best player in college baseball. Game after game in this postseason, Vance Honeycutt comes to the plate and delivers the game-winning hit in a huge late-inning situation. He has done this multiple times and is making something extremely difficult look ordinary and relatively predictable.

The other point to keep in mind from a Carolina vantage point is that Tennessee might be emotionally exhausted by that win over Florida State. It's a win, but it did take a lot out of the Vols and their pitching staff. North Carolina is probably a little fresher entering this game.

Why Tennessee Could Cover The Spread

The Vols are riding on adrenaline and confidence. When a team comes up with a multi-run ninth-inning rally to win a game which seemed like a near-certain loss, that can fuel a big surge of energy and high-level performance. Tennessee is certainly thinking that it is the toughest team to beat at this tournament, the team who is hardest to knock out. That is a powerful thing when everyone in a dugout believes it can overcome any obstacle. If Tennessee wins this game by six runs, don't be surprised.

Final North Carolina-Tennessee Prediction & Pick

North Carolina has Vance Honeycutt, but what UNC might have more of is fresh bullpen arms. Tennessee will be confident after its remarkable victory over Florida State on Friday night, but the Vols did pay a price for that game in their bullpen, and North Carolina is in position to take advantage of that in this game. North Carolina's pitching and defense will offset the Vols' offense. Take UNC.

Final North Carolina-Tennessee Prediction & Pick: North Carolina +1.5