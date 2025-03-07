ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Maryland looks to lock up a top seed in the Big Ten tournament as they host Northwestern. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Northwestern-Maryland prediction and pick.

Northwestern comes into the game 16-14 on the year, and 7-12, which places them in 11th in the Big Ten this year. They opened up the year strong, winning nine of their first 12 games. They would then lose three straight before beating Maryland. After that win, they would lose seven of their next nine games. Still, they have won three of their last four games overall. Last time out, Northwestern faced UCLA. Northwestern would have a one-point lead at the end of the first half, but they would end up giving up the lead. UCLA would win the game 73-69.

Meanwhile, Maryland comes into the game at 23-7 on the year, and 13-6 in conference play. That places them in third in the Big Ten. They opened the year strong as well, starting the season 11-2 before dropping two straight. Since then, they have won 12 of their last 15 games. In their last game, Maryland faced Michigan. Michigan would have a lead ten minutes into the game, but Maryland would lead by 11 at the end of the first half. Maryland would go on to win the game 71-65.

Here are the Northwestern-Maryland College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Northwestern-Maryland Odds

Northwestern: +11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +500

Maryland: -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -720

Over: 140.5 (-110)

Under: 140.5 (-110)

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Maryland

Time: 3:00 PM ET/noon PT

TV: Peacock

Why Northwestern Will Cover The Spread/Win

Northwestern is ranked 47th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 62nd in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 45th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Northwestern has been solid on defense this year. They are 77th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 190th in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Further, Northwestern has been great at limiting opponent shots, sitting 37th in the nation in opponent field goal attempts per game this year.

Nick Martinelli leads the way for Northwestern this year. He comes into the game leading the team in both points and rebounds this year. He is scoring 19.9 points per game while adding 6.1 rebounds per game this year. Further, he has 1.7 assists per game this year. He is joined in the front court by Matthew Nicholson. Nicholson comes into the game with 5.2 points per game while adding 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Meanwhile, Jalen Leach has been solid in the backcourt this year. He comes into the game with 14.3 points per game while adding 2.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and one steal per game this year. Meanwhile, Ty Berry has been solid as well. He is scoring 10.5 points per game while adding 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.4 steals per game this year.

Why Maryland Will Cover The Spread/Win

Maryland is ranked 13th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 33rd in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting eighth in adjusted defensive efficiency. Maryland has been great on offense this year. They are 20th in the nation in points per game while sitting 56th in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they are tenth in the nation in field goals made per game, while also 47th in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio this year.

Maryland is led by their center Derik Queen, who leads the team in scoring. He comes into the game with 15.9 points per game while adding 9.1 rebounds, two assists, 1.1 steals, and one block per game. Queen is joined in the frontcourt by Julian Reese, who leads the team in rebounding. He comes in with 9.2 rebounds per game. Further, he is scoring 13 points per game, while adding 1.2 assists and 1.6 blocks per game this year.

Ja'Kobi Gillespie leads the team in assists and steals this year, coming in with 4.8 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. He also comes in with 14.8 points per game while adding 2.8 rebounds. He is joined by Rodney Rice. Rice is scoring 13.8 points per game while adding 2.2 rebounds and two assists per game this year.

Final Northwestern-Maryland Prediction & Pick

For as good as Maryland has been on offense this year, the defense will be a major factor in this game. Maryland is 34th in the nation in opponent points per game while they are also 23rd in the nation in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Meanwhile, Northwestern is 165th in the nation in points per game while sitting 223rd in shooting efficiency this year. Further, Maryland will win the rebounding battle in this one. They are 39th in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage this year while Northwestern is 123rd in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage this year. Take Maryland in this one.

Final Northwestern-Maryland Prediction & Pick: Maryland -11.5 (-110)