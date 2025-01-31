ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Denver Nuggets and the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-76ers prediction and pick.

The Denver Nuggets (28-19) are set to face the Philadelphia 76ers (19-27) in a highly anticipated matchup at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday, January 31, 2025. This game pits two of the NBA's top scorers against each other, with Nikola Jokic (30.0 PPG) leading the Nuggets and Tyrese Maxey (27.1 PPG) spearheading the 76ers' offense. The Nuggets, currently fourth in the Western Conference, will look to maintain their strong position, while the 76ers have been struggling they are riding a 4-game winning streak and are looking to conitnue their climb up from their 11th place in the Eastern Conference. With both teams boasting talented rosters, this clash promises to be an exciting display of NBA basketball.

How To Watch Nuggets vs. 76ers

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Altitude, ESPN

Why the Nuggets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Denver Nuggets are poised to defeat the Philadelphia 76ers tomorrow night, thanks to their superior offensive firepower and consistency. Led by Nikola Jokic, who is averaging a stellar 29.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 10.1 assists per game, the Nuggets have been dominant offensively, shooting an efficient 50.3% from the field over the season. Their ability to spread the floor and capitalize on mismatches will challenge a Philadelphia defense that has struggled recently, allowing 116.3 points per game over their last ten outings. Additionally, the Nuggets boast a solid road record of 14-11, showcasing their resilience in hostile environments.

In contrast, the 76ers face significant challenges with injuries to key players like Joel Embiid and Paul George listed as out for Friday's matchup. While Tyrese Maxey has been exceptional, averaging 28.8 points over his last ten games, he lacks consistent support from his teammates. Philadelphia’s offense has been inconsistent, shooting just 45.2% from the field this season—well below Denver’s defensive threshold of 46.5% opponent shooting. With Jokic’s playmaking and Denver’s depth, including contributions from Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., the Nuggets are well-positioned to exploit these weaknesses and secure a victory. Expect Denver to control the tempo and dominate on both ends of the court.

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Philadelphia 76ers have a strong chance to upset the Denver Nuggets tomorrow night, thanks to their recent momentum and home-court advantage. The 76ers are coming off four straight wins, including a dominant 117-104 victory over the Kings, where Tyrese Maxey exploded for 30 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. added 15. Despite injuries to key players like Joel Embiid and Paul George, the team has rallied behind Maxey throughout the season. Philadelphia’s defense has also shown improvement, forcing turnovers and capitalizing on fast-break opportunities.

Denver, while formidable, faces challenges on the road against a resurgent 76ers squad. The Nuggets have been inconsistent defensively, allowing 115.7 points per game over their last ten outings. While Nikola Jokic remains a triple-double machine, Philadelphia’s perimeter defense, anchored by Oubre Jr., could disrupt Denver’s outside shooting. Additionally, the Wells Fargo Center crowd provides a significant boost for the Sixers, who thrive in high-energy home games. If Maxey continues his scoring tear and role players like Eric Gordon step up in clutch moments, Philadelphia has all the tools to secure a statement win against one of the Western Conference’s best teams.

Final Nuggets-76ers Prediction & Pick

The Denver Nuggets will face the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday at the Wells Fargo Center. Denver, currently fourth in the Western Conference, enters this matchup with momentum, having won four out of their last seven games. The Nuggets' high-powered offense, averaging 120.4 points per game, is led by the dynamic duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Philadelphia, on the other hand, has struggled this season, sitting 11th in the Eastern Conference. Despite their recent four-game winning streak, including victories against the Lakers (118-104) and Cavaliers (133-129), the 76ers face an uphill battle against the more consistent Nuggets.

Denver's balanced attack and league-leading 30.9 assists per game should prove challenging for Philadelphia's defense. While the 76ers have shown flashes of potential, their inconsistency and Denver's superior form make the Nuggets the favorites. Expect a competitive game, with Philadelphia potentially keeping it close early on their home court. However, Denver's offensive firepower and depth should ultimately prevail getting the ATS victory on the road Friday night.

Final Nuggets-76ers Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets -8.5 (-108), Over 231.5 (-110)