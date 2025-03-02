ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Denver Nuggets will travel to Beantown to face the Boston Celtics. It will be a throwdown at the TD Garden as we continue our NBA odds series and make a Nuggets-Celtics prediction and pick.

The Celtics lead the head-to-head series 61-40. They are also 7-3 over their past 10 games against the Nuggets. The Celtics defeated the Nuggets 118-106 in their last showdown, which took place on January 7 in Denver. Notably, Nikola Jokic did not play in that game against the Celtics. He will play in what could be a potential NBA Finals preview.

Here are the Nuggets-Celtics NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Celtics Odds

Denver Nuggets: +2.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +128

Boston Celtics: -2.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -152

Over: 235.5 (-108)

Under: 235.5 (-112)

How To Watch Nuggets vs. Celtics

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: ABC

Why the Nuggets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Nuggets are still dealing with some injuries, but it has not hampered them yet. So far, they will have everyone available for this game as they prepare for the Celtics. The Nuggets hope for better results.

It did not start well last time, as the Celtics jumped out to a 37-25 first-quarter lead. Yet, the Nuggets battled back and made it 57-57 at halftime. But things soon unraveled for the Nuggets, and they could not bounce back.

Jokic's absence was felt. Russell Westbrook did all he could to lead the charge, finishing with 26 points and nine rebounds. Meanwhile, Jamal Murray added 19 points while shooting 8 for 17 from the field. Michael Porter had 15 points and 10 rebounds. Peyton Watson had 14 points off the bench, while Julian Strawther had 19.

The Nuggets just could not shoot the rock well, hitting 46 percent from the floor, including 38.9 percent from beyond the arc. Additionally, not having Jokic prevented them from thriving on the boards. Having Jokic around will be good, especially when going up against Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford, two bigs who could be tough to face. The Nuggets also blocked six shots and had six steals. Yet, it does not feel like enough.

The Nuggets seem to thrive when Jokic goes off and helps make this offense stronger. His prescience on the defensive end is unmistakable, and he present a tough out for anyone attempting to cross to the rim.

The Nuggets will cover the spread if they can shoot the ball well and gain some spacing on the floor to take good shots. Then, they must defend the perimeter and win the board battle.

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Celtics are a great road team but have not been the same team at home. Plus, they seem to have some off-games. But they are relatively healthy now and hope to replicate the results of their last game against the Nuggets.

The Celtics started hot and then had a good third and fourth quarter after a bad second. Overall, they played well and overcame the Nuggets. Jayson Tatum led the way with 29 points while shooting 11 for 23. Likewise, Porzingis had 25 points and 11 rebounds. Jrue Holiday added 19 points while shooting 6 for 12. Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown had 14 points.

The Celtics shot 50 percent from the field, including 34.3 percent from beyond the arc. They also shot 90 percent from the free-throw line, hitting 18 of 20 shots. The Celtics also blocked seven shots.

The strength of this team lies with the defense. While they have many superstars who can score points, they win most games by suffocating hot offenses. The key to this game will be stopping or containing Jokic. Additionally, not letting Murray hit his shots is critical. The Celtics must take the momentum and build on it.

The Celtics will cover the spread if they can get off to a hot start and build an early lead. Then, they must win the board battle and not let Jokic have multiple chances.

Final Nuggets-Celtics Prediction & Pick

The Nuggets are 31-28-1 against the spread, while the Celtics are 25-34-1 against the spread. Moreover, the Nuggets are 15-16 against the spread on the road, while the Celtics are 11-18 against the spread at home. The Nuggets are 11-14 against the spread when facing the Eastern Conference, while the Celtics are 6-11-1 against the spread when facing the East.

This game will be better for the Nuggets as everyone will be available. Jokic is ready to play, and the Celtics don't play as well at home, which might spell trouble. I will roll with the Nuggets to go into the TD Garden and cover the spread on the road while making life difficult for the Celtics.

Final Nuggets-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets: +2.5 (-108)