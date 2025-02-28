ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're ready for another betting prediction and pick inside the NBA as we take a look at the conclusion of this upcoming cross-conference series. The Denver Nuggets will take on the Detroit Pistons as both teams try to maintain playoff position. Denver leads the season series 1-0 with a chance to sweep. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Pistons prediction and pick.

The Denver Nuggets are third in the Western Conference following their recent 125-116 win over the Indiana Pacers. They'll be in Milwaukee before hitting the road again to Detroit, but they've managed an impressive 10 wins in their last 11 games. At this rate they'll be shaping up to be another favorite coming out of the West.

The Detroit Pistons are sixth in the Eastern Conference, most recently taking down the Boston Celtics 117-97 in emphatic fashion. They're tied with the Cavaliers for the longest win streak in the NBA at eight games, looking for nine-straight for the first time since 2008.

Here are the Nuggets-Pistons NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Pistons Odds

Denver Nuggets: -1 (-110)

Moneyline: -116

Detroit Pistons: +1 (-110)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 236 (-110)

Under: 236 (-110)

How To Watch Nuggets vs. Pistons

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

TV: Altitude Sports Network, FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, NBA League Pass

Why the Nuggets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Denver Nuggets are playing right up to their standards, notching seven of their last eight wins by at least double-digits. Nikola Jokic is coming into this game following a career-high 19-assist game, just one rebound shy of his 27th triple-double of the season. Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray have been the main benefactors of Jokic's passing game as they've taken turns leading the team in scoring over the last two wins. They've also been dominating teams on the glass and rank fourth league-wide in rebounds with 45.9 per game, four more than the Pistons.

The Nuggets have also seen great contributions from players like Christian Braun (14.9 PPG) and Julian Strawther (36.1 3p%) who continue to add to the growing depth of this lineup. They seem to be primed for the playoffs and given their ability to remain healthy this season, they should be able to maintain this current pace they're on. They're also 9-1 in their last 10 games against Detroit and will be confident behind an 18-11 record.

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Detroit Pistons are currently the hottest team in the NBA with a winning streak of eight games. Their most recent win came by 20 points against the second-place and defending champion Boston Celtics. Malik Beasley had his breakout game of the season with 26 points in just 22 minutes while shooting 6-11 from three. Cade Cunningham continues to be one of the NBA's top facilitating guards with 11 assists last time out, notching 42 assists over his last four games.

Head Coach JB Bickerstaff should certainly be praised from bring this team back into playoff position following a historically bad 14-68 season. They're playing far more efficiently as a team with veterans like Tim Hardaway Jr. and Tobias Harris able to guide some of their young core in the right direction. They've also shot over 50% as a team in fives games during this current winning streak, so expect their run to continue on their home floor.

Final Nuggets-Pistons Prediction & Pick

The betting odds in this game are just about even with the Detroit Pistons getting a single point at home. They've gone 33-25 against the spread, but they've only managed a 14-15 ATS mark at home. The Denver Nuggets, on the other hand, have gone 32-13 straight-up when listed as the betting favorites.

This should be a game in which Nikola Jokic is able to thrive on the boards and second-chance buckets. He's playing even better on the road than he has at home this season, giving the Nuggets a great chance to spoil this winning streak. They will, however, be on short rest following their game against Giannis and the Bucks.

Ultimately this game will come down to whether the Detroit Pistons can sustain their pace of play while keeping their field goal percentage high. They're at risk of being out-rebounded by a team like the Nuggets, so they'll have to make good on their shots in order to grow a lead.

For our final betting prediction and pick, we'll roll with the Denver Nuggets to find this win on the road. While Detroit is streaking right now, this Denver team offers a difficult look in the paint with an ability to close on layups and secure rebounds.

Final Nuggets-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets ML (-116)