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It's time for another betting prediction and pick inside the NBA as we conclude yet another West Conference series with this next tilt. The Denver Nuggets (44-28) visit the Phoenix Suns (40-32) as Denver leads the season series 2-0. Check our NBA odds series for the Nuggets-Suns prediction and pick.

The Denver Nuggets are currently fifth in the Western Conference standings, coming away with a win in their last game and now in a three-way tie with the Rockets and Timberwolves. They've been up and down as of late, making every game critical to securing a top-four seed and avoiding the play-in entirely.

The Phoenix Suns are seventh in the Western Conference, having clinched a play-in position, but now have gotten back on track with a win against the Raptors after going through a 0-5 stretch entering Sunday's matchup. Phoenix won six of seven not long ago, but the recent skid raises real questions about their momentum heading into Tuesday's matchup as the underdog.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds

Denver Nuggets -5.5 (-110)

Phoenix Suns: +5.5 (-110)

Over: 233.5 (-110)

Under: 233.5 (-110)

Nuggets vs. Suns Key Injuries

Denver: None

Phoenix: Amir Coffey (ankle – Questionable) / Haywood Highsmith (knee – Questionable) / Royce O'Neale (knee – Questionable), Grayson Allen (knee – Questionable) / Dillon Brooks (hand – OUT) / Mark Williams (foot – OUT)

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Phoenix Suns are 23-14 at home this season. The Denver Nuggets are 23-15 on the road.

The Suns have gone 22-16 as underdogs. The Nuggets are 25-26 as the betting favorite.

The Suns are 43-29 ATS overall, 21-16 ATS at home. The Nuggets are 40-32 ATS overall, 23-15 ATS on the road.

The Nuggets are 7-3 outright, 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against the Suns.

The Nuggets are 5-2 ATS over their last 7 games.

The Suns are 1-5 ATS over their last 6 games.

The total has gone OVER in three of Denver's last four games on the road.

The Suns are 2-2 ATS in their last 4 home games.

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Keys to Nuggets vs. Suns Matchup

This match marks the third and final regular-season meeting between these two Western Conference contenders, with the series 2-0 after Denver won the last meeting 130-112 on November 29th. The Nuggets come in riding momentum, sitting fifth in the West with a 44-28 record, while Phoenix at 40-32 is firmly locked in as the seventh seed and desperate to snap a four-game losing streak at home.

Nikola Jokic has been an absolute force all month long, averaging 25.9 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 10.5 assists across 11 games in March, reminding the league why he remains the one of the best players in the league. His ability to control tempo, punish mismatches, and orchestrate Denver's offense in the half-court creates endless problems for a Phoenix defense that already ranks near the bottom of the West in points allowed in the paint.

Jamal Murray's shot-making will be equally vital for the Nuggets, especially when the offense bogs down in the half-court. If he can consistently hit from the perimeter, it forces Phoenix's defense to stretch and opens up crucial driving lanes. Murray is averaging 24.1 points per game in March and just dropped 31 on the Raptors, proving he can carry the load when needed.

Despite their recent struggles, Phoenix still boasts a dangerous one-two punch in Devin Booker and Jalen Green. Booker is averaging 25.5 points per game on the season, while Green has been scorching hot over his last eight games at 23.9 points per contest. They must dominate in the mid-range and capitalize on transition opportunities to keep pace with Denver's high-powered attack. If the Suns can string together defensive stops and get back to the ball movement that fueled their six-of-seven stretch, they have the talent to defend home court and cover the spread.

Nuggets vs. Suns Prediction and Pick

This is as close to a coin-flip as you'll see on the Tuesday night slate, but the edge goes to Denver. The Nuggets are the healthier team heading into Phoenix, with Peyton Watson the only notable name on the injury report as day-to-day. Meanwhile, the Suns will be without Mark Williams and Dillon Brooks, with players like Grayson Allen and Amir Coffey questionable stripping Phoenix of valuable wing depth and perimeter shooting at a critical time.

Nikola Jokic has been an absolute nightmare to guard all month, and with Phoenix already shorthanded on the defensive end, there is no credible stopper to slow him down in the paint or on the perimeter. Expect a massive night from the three-time MVP, especially in a must-win road spot where Denver needs to protect its fifth-seed positioning and potential move into fourth.

The Suns have now dropped five straight and their home floor advantage has evaporated with the crowd growing restless. Booker and Jalen Green have the firepower to keep this close in the third quarter, but Denver's superior depth and Jokic's dominance should be the difference down the stretch. Back the Nuggets to win outright and cover the small number.

Final Bucks-Suns Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets -5.5 (-110), OVER 233.5 (-110)