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We're back with our prediction and picks for Monday's NBA slate as we see the final meeting between cross-conference foes in this upcoming tilt. The San Antonio Spurs (53-18) visit the Miami Heat (38-33), San Antonio leading the series 1-0. Check our NBA odds series for the Spurs-Heat prediction and pick.

The San Antonio Spurs are second in the Western Conference, trailing the Oklahoma City Thunder by only three games after beating the Indiana Pacers 134-119. Notching their fifth-straight win, they've won 15 of 17 games since All-Star Weekend and have been the league's hottest team since then.

The Miami Heat are ninth in the Eastern Conference standings, most recently losing 123-122 to the Houston Rockets on the road. Following a seven-game winning streak that saw wins over Detroit and Houston, they've lost four-straight and hope to bounce back as the home underdogs.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Spurs vs. Heat Odds

San Antonio Spurs: -4.5 (-115)

Miami Heat: +4.5 (-105)

Over: 240.5 (-105)

Under: 240.5 (-115)

Spurs vs. Heat Key Injuries

San Antonio: Stephon Castle (hip – Questionable) / Devin Vassell (hamstring – Questionable)

Miami: Jaime Jacquez Jr. (hip – Probable) / Andrew Wiggins (toe – Probable) / Norman Powell (calf – Questionable)

Spurs vs. Heat Betting Trends

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The Miami Heat are 23-13 at home this season. The San Antonio Spurs have gone 25-12 on the road.

The Spurs are 42-12 as betting favorites. The Heat are 15-19 as underdogs.

The Heat are 42-29 ATS overall, 21-15 ATS at home. The Spurs are 40-32 ATS overall, 20-17 ATS on the road.

The Heat are 8-2 outright, 5-4-1 ATS in their last 10 games against the Spurs.

The Heat are 7-3 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Spurs are 2-4 ATS in their last six games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Miami's last six games.

The total has gone OVER in six of San Antonio's last nine games.

Keys to Spurs vs. Heat Matchup

The San Antonio Spurs took the first meeting between these two teams 107-101 on their home floor thanks to 27 points and 18 rebounds from Victor Wembanyama. However, it was Miami's Bam Adebayo who led all scorers with 31 while adding 10 rebounds of his own, so we should be in for another exciting battle in the paint between the two players. Adebayo is still feeling the confidence following his historic 83-point game while Wembanyama garners MVP votes with where the Spurs currently stand in the West.

While the Miami Heat have been much more centered around Adebayo, the Spurs have seen their greatest success on the back of team basketball. Stephon Castle, who's ‘questionable' for this game, has quietly been one of the best two-way guards in the league this season and his defensive prowess alongside Devin Vassell and De'Aaron Fox makes it difficult for opponents to find any rhythm after crossing half-court. Wembanyama orchestrates the defense with his active movement around the lane, so the Heat will have to be dynamic is how they find their buckets against the Spurs.

Tyler Herro and Davion Mitchell will both be healthy and in the lineup, adding another level of scoring from behind the arc. Herro is an accurate 38.5% from three this season while Mitchell is adding 6.7 APG, ranking 15th league-wide. Expect Mitchell to feed Herro and Adebayo consistently throughout this game while working from pick-and-roll sets atop the three-point line.

All in all, the Heat have been very solid on their home floor this season, both outright and against the spread. However, it'll take a near-perfect performance for them to stop the momentum San Antonio is playing with. The Spurs are still capable of winning-out with just 11 games remaining on their schedule and these last few runs will be important in catching the Thunder for the one-seed.

Spurs vs. Heat Prediction and Pick

The first meeting between these two squads came just six games into the 25-26 season and saw a dominant performance from both Wembanyama and Adebayo. However, the Spurs have clearly played at another level since then and while the Heat have had their own moments throughout the season, San Antonio has been the league's best team since the All-Star break.

I expect this second meeting to be much of the same behind Wembanyama and players like Julian Champagnie and Dylan Harper stepping up big to provide continuity off the bench. They sport the much deeper roster and will have the best player on the floor in Wembanyama, so we'll confidently roll with the Spurs to win and cover the spread in this game. With a lofty implied game total, we'll also side with the under as the Spurs' half-court defense should be able to stifle the Heat.

Final Spurs-Heat Prediction & Pick: San Antonio Spurs -4.5 (-115); UNDER 240.5 (-115)