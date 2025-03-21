ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Denver Nuggets will battle the Portland Trail Blazers in a Northwest Division showdown on Friday. It will be a mashup at the Moda Center as we continue our NBA odds series and make a Nuggets-Trail Blazers prediction and pick.

The Trail Blazers lead the head-to-head series 103-99. However, the Nuggets are 8-2 in the past 10 games, including 3-2 in the last five games in Portland. The Nuggets defeated the Blazers 132-121 at the Ball Arena on February 12, 2025. Two days before that, they blew them out 146-117, also at Ball Arena. However, the Blazers won the first showdown, a 126-124 showdown at the Moda Center on December 19, 2024.

Here are the Nuggets-Trail Blazers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Trail Blazers Odds

Denver Nuggets: +1 (-106)

Moneyline: -102

Portland Trail Blazers: +1 (-114)

Moneyline: -116

Over: 225.5 (-110)

Under: 225.5 (-110)

How To Watch Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: KATL, KVNP and ALT

Why the Nuggets Could Cover the Spread/Win

Nikola Jokic has multiple injuries and has missed the past few games, including a critical showdown against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday at Crypto. Unfortunately, he is not the only star who is dealing with injuries as Jamal Murray also sat out against the Lakers.

The Nuggets might have to play again without either of their star players. Do they have enough to beat the Blazers? It was not enough on Wednesday in a loss to the Lakers. Ultimately, this loss showed that the Nuggets badly need Jokic and Murray to have a chance to make any sort of run.

The Nuggets had both stars available in their December loss to the Blazers. Yet, they lost on a last-second layup. The Nuggets instead hope to replicate their last effort against the Blazers, when they beat Portland 132-121. Significantly, they exploded to a 40-27 lead after the first quarter and then led 75-56 at halftime.

The Nuggets will need more from Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr., and Christian Braun, who scored 21 points in his last outing against the Trail Blazers. Russell Westbrook could play a factor, as he has taken charge often. However, his inconsistency is maddening, as he had 12 points while shooting 4 for 14 against the Lakers.

Winning the board battle will be critical. Seeing as they did this in their last win against the Blazers, it should not be too tough as long as Gordon plays his role.

The Nuggets will cover the spread if they can find some supplementary scoring from Gordon, Porter, and Braun. Then, they must contain the Blazers and prevent them from getting extra chances.

Why the Trail Blazers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Deni Ardija recently reached elite territory. Amazingly, he has continued to be one of the Blazers' bright spots, even when he comes off the bench.

When the Blazers beat the Nuggets, they were tied 66-66 at halftime. Then, they had an explosive third quarter before blowing the lead. Anfernee Simons finished it with a buzzer-beater to win this game. The Blazers shot 46.4 percent from the floor, including 34.8 percent from beyond the arc. Also, they won the board battle 45-40. The Trail Blazers had seven steals and blocked seven shots. Also, they turned the rock over 11 times. Despite blowing the lead, they persevered and won this game.

If Jokic and Murray do not play, the Blazers can steal this game. Moreover, they have young talent who can make good decisions and take advantage of any momentum they get. Simons and Ardija will be the ones to watch. Playing mistake-free basketball is also important, as the Nuggets can still capitalize on this, even without Jokic and Murray.

The Trail Blazers will cover the spread if they can get some scoring from Simons and Ardija. Then, they must make things challenging for Gordon, Porter, and Braun.

Final Nuggets-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

The Nuggets are 33-36 against the spread, while the Trail Blazers are 40-29-1 against the spread. Additionally, the Nuggets are 17-19 against the spread on the road, while the Trail Blazers are 21-14 against the spread at home. The Nuggets are 8-5 against the spread when facing the Northwest Division, while the Trail Blazers are 5-9 against the spread when facing the division.

The verdict is still out on if Jokic and Murray play. Ultimately, those two are the heartbeat of this team. Even if they do play, they will not be at 100 percent. The Blazers are one of the worst teams in the NBA. Yet, they have covered the spread a lot this season. I think they will do it again at home against the Nuggets.

Final Nuggets-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick: Portland Trail Blazers: +1 (-114)