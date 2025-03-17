ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Denver Nuggets will travel to the Bay Area for a showdown with the Golden State Warriors. It will be a battle at Oracle Arena as we continue our NBA odds series and make a Nuggets-Warriors prediction and pick.

The Nuggets lead the head-to-head series 108-85. Furthermore, they are 9-1 over their past 10 games, including 5-0 in five games at Oracle. The Nuggets defeated the Warriors 119-115 in their only game this season on December 3, 2024.

Here are the Nuggets-Warriors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Warriors Odds

Denver Nuggets: +5 (-108)

Moneyline: +172

Golden State Warriors: -5 (-112)

Moneyline: -205

Over: 236.5 (-108)

Under: 236.5 (-112)

How To Watch Nuggets vs. Warriors

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: ESPN, NBC Sports Bay Area and ALT

Why the Nuggets Could Cover the Spread/Win

Nikola Jokic is a star in every way that matters. Therefore, it is not surprising to see him once again leading the Nuggets into the best possible spot they could have in the Western Conference. Currently, they are second in the Western Conference. Unsurprisingly, Jokic went off again against the Washington Wizards, tallying 40 points while shooting 16 for 30 from the floor. Despite dealing with an elbow injury, he has continued to play well.

Jamal Murray remains one of the team's top players, averaging 21.5 points and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the floor, including 39.7 percent from the triples. Ultimately, he finds ways to get to the hoop and convert his buckets. Michael Porter Jr. dropped 20 points recently and averages 18.3 points per game. Meanwhile, Christian Braun averages 15.2 points per game and is shooting 57.2 percent from the floor. Aaron Gordon has dealt with calf issues and might miss this game after not playing on Saturday. Russell Westbrook has done well off the bench, averaging 13.1 points and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the floor.

The Nuggets are the third-best scoring team in the association and the best shooting team. Denver also remains solid from beyond the arc, ranking fourth from the three-point line. Likewise, they are solid on the boards, ranking fifth in rebounds. The Nuggets have tended to do well in everything. Yet, they still must be consistent with handling the rock. So far, they are 17th in turnovers, and it has often cost them dearly.

The Nuggets will cover the spread if Jokic and Murray continue setting the pace. Then, they must avoid turning the ball over and defend the rim and the three-point line well.

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

Steve Kerr set another coaching record for the Warriors, becoming the winningest coach in franchise history. While this season did not start off smoothly, Kerr has suddenly guided the Warriors to an insane 9-1 run, and has them positioned in sixth place in the Western Conference as the playoffs draw closer.

Jimmy Butler has been a valuable asset since the Warriors acquired him in a trade with the Miami Heat. While he has not scored consistently, he has still remained one of the top players on this team. Playing with Stephen Curry does not hurt, either, as the longtime team MVP has continued to defy time, averaging 24.3 points per game while shooting 44.7 percent, including 39.6 percent from beyond the arc. No, he does not consistently destroy teams with his three-point shots. But it has still been enough to burn the teams that forget who he is. The Orlando Magic learned this the hard way recently when he hit 12 for 19 from beyond the arc.

Jonathan Kuminga has been stellar for the Warriors, averaging 16.6 points per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the floor. Ultimately, he remains solid, hitting 46.3 percent of his shots. Buddy Hield has also been good, though inconsistent, averaging 11.4 points per game.

The Warriors will cover the spread if they can get hit and shoot the rock well. Then, they must find answers for Jokic and Murray to efficiently shut them down.

Final Nuggets-Warriors Prediction & Pick

The Nuggets are 32-35-1 against the spread, while the Warriors are 34-31-2. Moreover, the Nuggets are 16-18 against the spread on the road, while the Warriors are 16-17-1 against the spread at home. The Nuggets are 21-19-1 against the spread when facing the Western Conference, while the Warriors are 22-19 against the spread when facing the West.

The Nuggets remain one of the better teams in the NBA despite an embarrassing loss to the Washington Wizards at home. Yet, the Warriors are scorching right now, and it might be difficult to see anyone beating them, especially in San Francisco. But I do see them making it a close game and covering the spread on the road.

Final Nuggets-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets: +5 (-108)