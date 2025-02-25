ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Wednesday with a matchup between Ohio State and USC. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Ohio State-USC prediction and pick.

Wednesday's late-night clash between Ohio State (15-13, 7-10 Big Ten) and USC (14-13, 6-10 Big Ten) promises to be a closely contested battle between two teams desperate to snap three-game losing streaks. The Buckeyes' offensive prowess, averaging 78.2 points per game, will be tested against USC's defense, which allows 74.3 points on average. Both teams have struggled with consistency, making this a pivotal game for momentum heading into the final stretch of the season. Watch for Ohio State to exploit their slight edge in scoring, while USC aims to capitalize on their home court advantage at the Galen Center. With both teams evenly matched, expect a back-and-forth affair that could come down to the final possessions.

Here are the Ohio State-USC College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Ohio State-USC Odds

Ohio State: +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -110

USC: -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 152.5 (-110)

Under: 152.5 (-110)

How to Watch Ohio State vs. USC

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: Big Ten Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Ohio State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ohio State is poised to secure a crucial victory against USC on Wednesday, capitalizing on their offensive prowess and the Trojans' recent struggles. The Buckeyes' high-powered offense, averaging 78.2 points per game, will be the key factor against a USC defense allowing 74.3 points on average. Led by the dynamic Bruce Thornton, who's averaging 17 points per game, Ohio State's balanced scoring attack will prove challenging for the Trojans to contain. The Buckeyes' perimeter shooting, ranking 28th nationally at 37.8%, will stretch USC's defense and create opportunities for inside scoring. With Aaron Bradshaw back in the lineup and Sean Stewart's emergence as a starter, Ohio State's frontcourt depth will be crucial in dominating the paint and controlling the boards.

USC's recent performance, including a disappointing home loss to Minnesota and struggles on both ends of the floor, gives Ohio State a significant advantage. The Trojans' offensive inconsistencies, particularly their second-to-last ranking in the Big Ten for assists per game, will make it difficult for them to keep pace with the Buckeyes' efficient offense. Ohio State's improved ball movement and the potential for guards like John Mobley Jr. and Ques Glover to step up as secondary playmakers will further stretch USC's defense. With the Buckeyes desperate to snap their three-game losing streak and bolster their NCAA tournament hopes, expect a focused and determined Ohio State team to exploit USC's vulnerabilities and secure a vital road win in this late-season clash.

Why USC Will Cover The Spread/Win

USC is primed to secure a crucial victory against Ohio State on Wednesday, capitalizing on their home court advantage and the Buckeyes' recent struggles. The Trojans have shown flashes of brilliance this season, particularly at the Galen Center where they've been tough to beat. Led by the dynamic guard duo of Desmond Claude and Wesley Yates III, USC's offense has the potential to exploit Ohio State's defensive vulnerabilities. Claude, coming off a 30-point performance against Rutgers, has been a consistent scoring threat, while Yates has shown the ability to catch fire from beyond the arc. The Trojans' frontcourt, anchored by Josh Cohen and Chibuzo Agbo, should provide a strong presence on the boards, potentially limiting Ohio State's second-chance opportunities.

Ohio State enters this matchup on a three-game losing streak, including a disappointing loss to UCLA in their last outing. The Buckeyes have struggled with consistency, particularly on the road, which could prove costly in the hostile environment of the Galen Center. USC's aggressive defense, which has shown the ability to force turnovers, could disrupt Ohio State's offensive rhythm and lead to easy transition baskets for the Trojans. Additionally, the Buckeyes' recent shooting woes, evidenced by their 36% field goal percentage against UCLA, may continue against USC's improving defensive schemes. With both teams fighting for postseason positioning, USC's desperation for a statement win combined with their home court advantage should propel them to victory in this crucial late-season matchup.

Final Ohio State-USC Prediction & Pick

In a closely contested matchup, USC is likely to edge out Ohio State in a nail-biter at the Galen Center. The Trojans' home court advantage will prove crucial, especially against an Ohio State team that has struggled on the road. USC's guard duo of Desmond Claude and Wesley Yates III should outpace the Buckeyes' backcourt, while Josh Cohen's presence in the paint will be pivotal. Expect a back-and-forth affair with multiple lead changes, but USC's defense will make key stops down the stretch. The Trojans' desperation for a win will fuel a late surge, securing athe ATS victory at home Wednesday night.

Final Ohio State-USC Prediction & Pick: USC -1.5 (-102), Over 152.5 (-110)