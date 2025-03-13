ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Oilers continue their east coast swing as they face the New York Islanders. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with an Oilers-Islanders prediction and pick.

The Oilers head into Thursday night sitting at 37-23-4 on the year, which is good for second place in the Pacific Division. After losing five straight, they have won three of their last five before Thursday. On Thursday night, the Oilers will face the New Jersey Devils before heading to face the Islanders on Friday night.

Meanwhile, the Islanders are 29-28-7 on the year, which places the Islanders in sixth place in the Metropolitan Division. In their last game, they faced the Los Angeles Kings in the last game of a three-game California road trip. The Kings struck first in the first period, but the Islanders would tie the game early in the second. Still, the Kings would add two goals in the second and another goal in the third on the way for a 4-1 victory over the Islanders.

Here are the Oilers-Islanders NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Oilers-Islanders Odds

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+164)

Moneyline: -146

New York Islanders: +1.5 (-205)

Moneyline: +122

Over: 6.5 (+110)

Under: 6.5 (-134)

How To Watch Oilers vs Islanders

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Oilers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Connor McDavid leads the Oilers from the top line. He leads the team in assists while sitting second on the team in points. McDavid has 24 goals and 58 assists this year. He is joined by Zach Hyman on the top line. Hyman is fifth on the team in points, coming in with 22 goals and 15 assists this year. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins rounds out the top line. Nugent-Hopkins is fourth on the team in points this year, coming in with 16 goals and 23 assists this year.

The Oilers have Leon Draisaitl leading the way from the second line. He leads the team in goals and points this year. Draisaitl has 46 goals and 51 assists, good for 97 total points. Further, he has 15 goals and 15 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Evan Bouchard has been great for the Oilers from the blue line. He has 12 goals and 39 assists this year, sitting third on the team in points. Further, Mattias Ekholm also has added eight goals and 19 assists from the blue line this year.

With Stuart Skinner expected to start Thursday night, Calvin Pickard will be in goal for this one. He is 15-7-0 this year with a 2.76 goals against average and a .896 save percentage. He is 1-2 in his two starts since the 4 Nations break. While he has struggled at times recently, he has been solid all year as the backup to Stuart Skinner.

Why the Islanders Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Islanders' top line is led by the combination of Kyle Palmieri and Bo Horvat. Palmieir is fourth on the team in points this year, coming into the game with 20 goals and 21 assists this year. Meanwhile, Horvat is third on the team in points this year, coming in with 20 goals and 23 assists. The line is rounded out by Anthony Duclair. Duclair comes in with six goals and four assists this year.

Meanwhile, Anders Lee leads the team in goals and points this year, playing on the second line. He comes into the game with 25 goals and 24 assists on the year. He is joined on the line by Simon Holmstrom. Homstrom is fifth on the team in points this year, coming in with 14 goals and 20 assists on the season.

Ilay Sorokin is expected to be in goal for the Islanders in this game. He is 24-20-4 on the year with a .906 save percentage and a 2.77 goals against average. He has won three of his last five starts overall, having a save percentage over .900 in three of them.

Final Oilers-Islanders Prediction & Pick

The Oilers come into this NHL game as favorites in terms of odds. One major reason is their scoring. They are scoring 3.23 goals per game this year, while they are also fifth in the NHL on the power play. The Oilers are also 15th in the NHL in goals against per game this year. Meanwhile, the Islanders have struggled to score. They are scoring just 2.69 goals per game this year, while sitting last in the NHL on the power play. Further, the defense is 18th in the NHL in goals against per game. The biggest issue for the Islanders will be their penalty kill. They are 30th in the NHL on the penalty kill this year. Expect the Oilers to score once on the power play and get the win in this one.

Final Oilers-Islanders Prediction & Pick: Oilers ML (-146)