ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Edmonton Oilers look to make another run at the Cup as they face the Los Angeles Kings in Game 1 of the series. It's time to continue our Stanley Cup Playoffs odds series with an Oilers-Kings Game 1 prediction and pick.

The Oilers finished the regular season at 48-29-5, which placed them third in the Pacific Division. Still, the Oilers are hoping to make another deep run in the playoffs. They finished the year strong as well, winning four of their last five games. Still, the lone loss in the last five games was to the Kings.

Meanwhile, the Kings are also expecting to make a deep run in the playoffs. They finished the year at 48-25-9, placing second in the Pacific Division. Further, they finished the year by winning eight of their last ten games.

This year, the Kings won three of the four games over the Oilers. Further, they had two shutouts in their four games.

Here are the Oilers-Kings Stanley Cup Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Odds: Oilers-Kings Game 1 Odds

Edmonton Oilers: +1.5 (-280)

Moneyline: -102

Los Angeles Kings: -1.5 (+220)

Moneyline: -118

Over: 5.5 (+100)

Under: 5.5 (-122)

How To Watch Oilers vs. Kings Stanley Cup Playoffs

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Oilers Will Cover the Spread/Win

Connor McDavid leads the way from the top line this year. He leads the team in assists and is second on the team in points. McDavid has 26 goals and 74 assists this year. He is joined on the top line by Jeff Skinner and Connor Brown. Skinner has 16 goals and 13 assists this year. Brown comes in with 13 goals and 17 assists per game this year.

Meanwhile, Zach Hyman leads the way on the second line. He comes in with 27 goals and 17 assists this year, sitting fifth on the team in points this year. He is joined on the line by Viktor Arvidsson. Arvidsson has 15 goals and 12 assists this year. Finally, the Oilers will hope to return Leon Draisaitl. He will join the second line with his 52 goals and 54 assists this year.

Stuart Skinner is expected to be in the goal for the Oilers in this one. He is 26-18-4 on the year with a 2.81 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage. Skinner has won three of his last five games and given up just one goal in his last two games.

Why the Kings Will Cover the Spread/Win

Adrian Kempe and Anze Kopitar lead the top line for the Kings this year. Kempe leads the team in points this year, coming into the game with 35 goals and 38 assists, good for 73 points. He also has seven goals and 11 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Kopitar leads the team in assists and is second in points on the team this year. He comes in with 21 goals and 46 assists this year, good for 67 points. He also has four goals and 18 assists on the power play. The line is rounded out by Andrei Kuzmenko. Kuzmenko has appeared in just 22 games with the Kings, having five goals and 12 assists.

Meanwhile, Kevin Fiala leads the second line. He is third on the team in points, having 35 goals and 25 assists on the year. Further, he has 14 goals and 11 assists on the power play. He is joined on the line by Quinton Byfield, who is fourth on the team in points. Byfield has 23 goals and 31 assists.

Darcy Kuemper is expected to be in the goal for the Kings in this game. He is 31-11-7 on the year with a 2.02 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage. Kuemper is second in the NHL in goals-against average and third in save percentage. He is also 4-1 in his last five starts, with four games over .925 in save percentage.

Final Oilers-Kings Prediction & Pick

The Kings come in as favorites in terms of odds in this Stanley Cup Playoffs game one. First, the Kings were great in the regular season against the Oilers. They took three of the four games, with the only loss being a 1-0 loss. Darcy Keumper was the starting goalie for all four games and allowed four goals total over the four games. Further, the Kings have faced the Oilers twice since the start of April. The first one saw the Kings win 3-0 at home, while in the second game, they would win 5-0 on the road. In the last ten games, the Oilers have been up and down. They have won seven games, scoring 26 goals and giving up 23. The Kings have won eight of their last ten, scoring 43 goals in the ten games and giving up 21. The Kings have played better as of late, and they get the win here.

Final Oilers-Kings Prediction & Pick: Kings ML (-118)