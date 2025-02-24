ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Tampa Bay Lightning look to continue their winning streak as they face the Edmonton Oilers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with an Oilers-Lightning prediction and pick.

The Oilers come into the game at 34-19-4 on the year, which places them in second place in the Pacific Division. The Oilers are looking at keeping their core together for another Stanley Cup run. In their last game, the Oilers faced the Washington Capitals. Leon Draisaitl opened the scoring just 1:42 into the game to give the Oilers the lead. Still, the Capitals would strike twice in the period to take the lead. In the second period, the Capitals would score three goals, including two from Alex Ovechkin to take the 5-1 lead. The Capitals would seal the game on Alex Ovechkin's third goal of the game as they won the game 7-3.

Meanwhile, the Lightning are 32-20-4 on the year, sitting in third place in the Atlantic Division. This has the Lightning looking to potentially upgrade their roster at the trade deadline. In their last game, the Lightning faced the Seattle Kraken. After a scoreless first period, Brandon Hagel scored a shorthanded goal to give the Lightning the lead. The Lightning would score the first two goals of the third period as well. While the Kraken would score a goal, an empty net goal for the Lightning would give the Lightning the 4-1 victory.

Here are the Oilers-Lightning NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Oilers-Lightning Odds

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+198)

Moneyline: -125

Tampa Bay Lightning: +1.5 (-250)

Moneyline: +104

Over: 6.5 (+104)

Under: 6.5 (-128)

How To Watch Oilers vs Lightning

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+/Hulu/Disney+

Why the Oilers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers in goals and points this year. Currently playing from the second line, he has 42 goals and 44 assists, good for 86 total points. Further, he has 12 goals and 12 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Evan Bouchard has been great for the Oilers from the blue line. He has nine goals and 35 assists this year, sitting third on the team in points. Further, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 16 goals and 21 assists from the third line.

Meanwhile, Connor McDavid leads the team from the top line. He leads the team in assists while sitting second on the team in points. McDavid has 22 goals and 50 assists this year. He is joined on the top line by Kasperi Kapanen. Kapanen has five goals and five assists this year. Rounding out the line is Vasily Podkolzin. Podkolzin has six goals and 14 assists this year.

Why the Lightning Could Cover the Spread/Win

Nikita Kucherov leads the way for the Lightning this year. He leads the team in assists and points. Kucherov has 26 goals and 57 assists this year, good for 83 points. He also has four goals and 28 assists on the power play. He is joined on the top line by Brayden Point. Point leads the team in goals this year, coming in with 31 goals and 28 assists. The line is rounded out by Jake Guentzel who is fourth on the team in points. He has 27 goals and 27 assists this year. Further, both Point and Guentzel have 13 goals on the power play.

Meanwhile, Brandon Hagel leads the second line this year and is second on the team in points. He has 27 goals and 37 assists. He is joined on the line by Anthony Cirelli. Cirelli is sixth on the team in points this year, coming into the game with 20 goals and 23 assists. Finally, Victor Hedman leads the way from the blue line with eight goals and 36 assists this year.

Andrei Vasilevsky is expected to be in goal for the Lightning. He is 26-15-3 with a 2.32 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage. He has won five straight games, allowing three or fewer goals in all five games.

Stuart Skinner is expected to be in goal for the Oilers in this one. He is 20-13-4 on the year with a 2.81 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage. He is struggling as of late, going 1-3-1 in the last five games. Further, last time out, he gave up five goals on 31 shots in a loss. It was the third time in four games he had a save percentage under .860.

Final Oilers-Lightning Prediction & Pick

The Oilers come in as slight favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. The Oilers are scoring 3.30 goals per game while sitting 12th in the NHL in goals-against per game this year. Still, the Lightning are scoring 3.57 goals per game while sitting seventh in the NHL in goals-against per game. Further, Andrei Vasilevsky has been great in goal. He has won five straight and has been dominant in the process. The Lightning are also fifth in the NHL on the power play. Expect them to get a power play goal and the win.

Final Oilers-Lightning Prediction & Pick: Lightning ML (+104)