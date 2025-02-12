ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Wednesday with a matchup between Oklahoma State and TCU. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Oklahoma State-TCU prediction and pick.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-11) travel to Fort Worth to face the TCU Horned Frogs (12-11) in a crucial Big 12 matchup on Wednesday. Both teams are looking to improve their conference standings and build momentum for the final stretch of the season. TCU aims for its sixth straight home win against Oklahoma State, led by Noah Reynolds averaging 12.5 points per game. The Cowboys, coming off a 96-73 win over Arizona State, are paced by Marchelus Avery's 12.6 points per game. Watch for a competitive battle as these evenly matched teams vie for a much-needed conference victory.

Here are the Oklahoma State-TCU College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Oklahoma State-TCU Odds

Oklahoma State: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +188

TCU: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -230

Over: 140.5 (-110)

Under: 140.5 (-110)

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. TCU

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: CBSSN

Why Oklahoma State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oklahoma State is poised to secure a crucial road victory against TCU on Wednesday, riding the momentum of their impressive 86-73 win over Arizona State. The Cowboys' balanced offensive attack, led by Marchelus Avery's 12.3 points per game, has been complemented by Abou Ousmane's strong inside presence, averaging 11.8 points and 5.8 rebounds. Coach Steve Lutz's fast-paced, physical brand of basketball has translated into a relentless rim attack and a smothering half-court defense that generates 9.0 steals and 15.4 forced turnovers per game. This aggressive style should prove particularly effective against a TCU team that has struggled with ball security at times this season.

The Cowboys' prowess at the free-throw line could be a decisive factor in this matchup. Oklahoma State leads the Big 12 in both free throws made (17.7) and attempted (24.5) per game, showcasing their ability to draw fouls and capitalize on opportunities at the charity stripe. Additionally, OSU's bench has been a significant strength, averaging a league-best 33.9 points per game. This depth allows Coach Lutz to maintain a high-energy approach throughout the game, potentially wearing down a TCU squad that relies heavily on its starters. With the Horned Frogs coming off a demoralizing 82-52 loss to Iowa State, Oklahoma State is well-positioned to exploit TCU's vulnerabilities and snap their five-game losing streak in Fort Worth.

Why TCU Will Cover The Spread/Win

TCU is primed to secure a crucial victory against Oklahoma State on Wednesday, leveraging their home-court advantage and recent momentum. The Horned Frogs have been formidable at Schollmaier Arena this season, boasting an 11-2 record and winning their last two home games. This strong home performance, coupled with TCU's impressive defensive prowess, sets the stage for a compelling matchup. The Frogs rank fourth in the Big 12 and 58th nationally in 3-point defense, allowing just 31.0 percent from beyond the arc. This defensive strength will be crucial in containing Oklahoma State's perimeter threats and forcing them into uncomfortable shooting situations.

Offensively, TCU's backcourt duo of Noah Reynolds and Vasean Allette has been the engine driving the team's success. Reynolds, averaging 15.7 points per game in conference play, and Allette, contributing 13.3 points per game, provide a dynamic scoring punch that will be difficult for Oklahoma State to contain. The Frogs' ability to draw fouls and capitalize on free throw opportunities, evidenced by their league-leading 17.7 free throws made per game, could prove decisive in a close contest. Additionally, TCU's bench depth, averaging an impressive 33.9 points per game, offers a significant advantage over Oklahoma State's reserves. This depth allows Coach Jamie Dixon to maintain a high-energy, aggressive style of play throughout the game, potentially wearing down the Cowboys in the crucial final minutes6710.

Final Oklahoma State-TCU Prediction & Pick

The Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs are set for a closely contested battle in Fort Worth on Wednesday. Both teams enter the game with identical 12-11 records, desperate to improve their Big 12 standings. TCU's home-court advantage and strong defensive play, particularly their 3-point defense, will be crucial factors. However, Oklahoma State's balanced scoring attack and ability to generate turnovers could pose significant challenges for the Horned Frogs. Expect a physical, high-energy game with both teams fighting for every possession. TCU's backcourt duo of Reynolds and Allette will likely lead the charge, while Oklahoma State will rely on Avery and Ousmane to counter. The game may come down to free throw shooting and bench production, areas where both teams excel. In a tight contest that could go either way, TCU's home-court edge might prove decisive as they come away with the ATS victory on Wednesday night.

Final Oklahoma State-TCU Prediction & Pick: TCU -5.5 (-110), Over 140.5 (-110)