The road to the Big Ten Tournament Championship is well underway as we bring you a betting prediction and pick for this next Quarterfinal matchup. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks will take on the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans in a close rematch from Indy. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Oregon-Michigan State prediction and pick.

The Oregon Ducks entered the Big Ten Tournament as the No. 8-seed, most recently beating the Indiana Hoosiers in their first game 72-59. It was a resounding defeat as they'll look to gain revenge on an MSU team that beat them 86-74 later in the season. The Ducks have won each of their last eight games following their loss to Michigan State.

The Michigan State Spartans will play their first game of the Big Ten Tournament in the Quarterfinals as the No. 1-seed and Champions of the Regular Season. They've won their last seven consecutive games with five of those coming against ranked opposition. They'll look to take a step forward in sweeping the conference.

Here are the Oregon-Michigan State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Big Ten Tournament Odds: Oregon-Michigan State Odds

Oregon: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +188

Michigan State: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -230

Over: 143.5 (-110)

Under: 143.5 (-110)

How to Watch Oregon vs. Michigan State

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET/ 9:00 a.m. PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Why Oregon Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Oregon Ducks have been one of the hottest teams in the nation to close the regular season with seven-straight wins and it's ironic that Michigan State is the last team they've lost to. Granted, only one of those wins came against a ranked opponent in No. 11 Wisconsin, but the Ducks are confident following a dominant showing over a scrappy Indiana team. They struggled to rebound the ball with 27 to MSU's 40 during their last meeting, so securing boards will be a point of emphasis for this team if they want a chance at the upset.



The Oregon Ducks will also be looking to shoot the ball better than their 37% mark against MSU the first time around. With 17 points in the win over Indiana, TJ Bamba proves to be a game changer for the Ducks in the paint. He'll have a noticeable size advantage over the big men of Michigan State, so expect them to work the ball inside early here. Nate Bittle is also coming in off a career-high 36 points and can stand to keep his shooting hot during this game.

Why Michigan State Will Cover The Spread/Win

After a few questionable losses throughout the season, the Michigan State Spartans have proven themselves as the deepest and most resilient team in the Big Ten. Tom Izzo has the luxury of rotating 10 different players knowing any one of them can turn in a performance that tilts the game in their direction. To end the season, Coen Carr and Tre Holloman have been leading the charge from a hustle and energy standpoint. Jaden Akins is also shooting much better from beyond the arc and has hit at least three three's in each of their last three games.

The biggest difference for Tom Izzo and Michigan State this season has been their suffocating defense in the second half of games. The Spartans have kept high-scoring teams like Michigan, Maryland, and Wisconsin in-check with poor shooting performances. They're also great at rotating players and waste no time in running the floor following rebounds. While they're susceptible to scoring droughts at times, they always come out of halftime with a ton of energy on both ends of the floor.

Final Oregon-Michigan State Prediction & Pick

This will be an interesting second meeting between these two teams given how calmly Michigan State won the first game. Still, the Oregon Ducks are riding their hottest stretch of the season and haven't showed many signs of cooling off any time soon. The key matchup here will be between the deep shooting of the Ducks and the perimeter defense of the Spartans.

Ultimately, I expect the Ducks to jump out to an early lead here as the Spartans may take time to adjust to their first tournament game. Still, Tom Izzo will have this team primed at halftime and we should see their defense settle in. Look for Tre Holloman and Jaden Akins to once again give this team a spark with their play on the defensive end while Coen Carr and Jase Richardson run the floor and attack the basket. Let's roll with the Spartans to cover and advance.

Final Oregon-Michigan State Prediction & Pick: Michigan State -5.5 (-110)