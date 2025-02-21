ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Wisconsin looks for another Big Ten win as they face Wisconsin. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Oregon-Wisconsin prediction and pick.

Oregon comes into the game at 19-8 on the year while going 8-8 in conference play, placing them in eighth in the Big Ten. Oregon started the year 15-2 before losing seven of the next eight games. Since then, they have won three straight. Last time out, they faced Iowa. Oregon would lead by eight points at the end of the first half, but Iowa would make the comeback. They took the lead late in the second half, but Oregon would hold on to win the game 80-78.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin is 21-5 on the year and 11-4 in conference play. That places them in third in the Big Ten. They opened the year 8-0 before three straight losses. They would then win seven straight before losing two of three. They have since won five straight. In their last game, they faced Illinois. Wisconsin took the lead seven minutes in and would never give it back. They would lead by six at the end of the first half, and Wisconsin would go on to defeat Illinois 95-74.

Here are the Oregon-Wisconsin College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Oregon-Wisconsin Odds

Oregon: +7.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +270

Wisconsin: -7.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -345

Over: 154.5 (-110)

Under: 154.5 (-110)

How to Watch Oregon vs. Wisconsin

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: FOX

Why Oregon Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oregon is ranked 34th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 33rd in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 53rd in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Oregon has been solid on offense this year. They are 88th in the nation in points per game while sitting 80th in shooting efficiency. Further, they have moved the ball well. Oregon is 75th in the nation in assists per game while sitting 85th in assist-to-field goals made and 71st in assist-to-turnover ratio.

Jackson Shelstad leads the way for Oregon this year. He comes into the game with 13.3 points while adding three rebounds, 2.7 assists, and one steal per game. He is joined in the backcourt by TJ Bamba. Bamba is scoring 10.3 points per game while adding 3.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. Finally, Keeshawn Barthelemy is scoring 9.7 points per game while adding 2.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

In the frontcourt, Nate Bittle leads the way. He leads the team in rebounding with 7.1 rebounds per game. He is also scoring 12.9 points per game while adding 1.7 assists and two blocks per game this year. He is joined by Brandon Angel, who is scoring 9.4 points per game while adding four rebounds and 1.2 assists per game this year.

Why Wisconsin Will Cover The Spread/Win

Wisconsin is ranked seventh in KenPom's current rankings. They are sixth in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 40th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Wisconsin has been solid on offense this year. They are 16th in the nation in points per game while sitting fourth in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they are 44th in the nation from three this year and first in the nation in free throw percentage.

Wisconsin is led by John Tonje. Tonje is scoring 19.6 points per game while adding 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He is joined in the backcourt by John Blackwell. Blackwell is scoring 15.2 points per game while adding 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Finally, Max Klesmit leads the team in assists. He comes in with three assists per game while adding 10.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, and one steal per game.

In the frontcourt, Nolan Winter leads the way. He leads the team in rebounds per game, coming in with 5.7 rebounds per game this year. He is also scoring 9.9 points and one assist per game this year. He is joined by Steven Crowl. Crowl is scoring 9.4 points per game while adding 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game this year.

Final Oregon-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick

Both teams have been solid on offense, but Wisconsin has been much more efficient. They are fourth in the nation in shooting efficiency and 29th in effective field goal percentage. Meanwhile, Oregon is 80th in shooting efficiency and 103rd in effective field goal percentage. Further, Wisconsin has been better on defense. They are 121st in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 54th in opponent shooting efficiency. Meanwhile, Oregon is 156th in the nation in opponent points per game and 125th in opponent shooting efficiency. Finally, Wisconsin is 57th in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage, while Oregon is 198th. Take Wisconsin in this one.

Final Oregon-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick: Wisconsin -7.5 (-120)