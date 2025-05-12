ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA Playoffs continue, as the Indiana Pacers look to close out the series and head to the Eastern Conference Finals when they head to Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers in Game 5 of this semifinal matchup on Tuesday. It's time to continue our NBA Playoffs odds series with a Pacers-Cavaliers prediction and pick.

The Cavaliers face elimination in Game 5 as they return to Cleveland trailing the Pacers 3-1 after a blowout loss in Game 4. Indiana’s offense was unstoppable, building a record-tying 41-point halftime lead behind Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner, while Cleveland struggled, especially after Donovan Mitchell exited with an ankle injury. With Mitchell’s status uncertain, the Cavs will need Darius Garland and Evan Mobley to step up to keep their season alive. The Pacers, riding high on momentum and balanced scoring, look to close out the series and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Here are the Pacers-Cavaliers NBA Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Playoffs Odds: Pacers-Cavaliers Game 1 Odds

Indiana Pacers: +7 (-112)

Moneyline: +210

Cleveland Cavaliers: -7 (-108)

Moneyline: -255

Over: 229.5 (-110)

Under: 229.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pacers vs. Cavaliers NBA Playoffs 2025

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: TNT/TruTV/Max

Why the Pacers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Indiana Pacers are primed to either win outright or cover the spread in Game 5 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, thanks to a combination of offensive firepower and team chemistry. Indiana’s balanced attack was on full display in Game 4, where they built a record-tying 41-point halftime lead and finished with 37 assists, the most by any team in the 2025 playoffs. Their ability to share the ball and get contributions from multiple players-seven scored in double figures last game-makes them difficult to defend, especially for a Cavaliers team that has been inconsistent on both ends of the floor. The Pacers’ offensive efficiency (shooting nearly 49% from the field this season) and their tendency to score well above the Cavs’ defensive average further tilt the matchup in their favor.

Cleveland’s situation is dire, with Donovan Mitchell’s status for Game 5 uncertain after he exited Game 4 with an ankle injury and did not return. The Cavaliers have struggled with injuries throughout the series, and their supporting cast has not stepped up consistently when Mitchell is limited or absent. In Game 4, Cleveland managed just 39 first-half points and committed 22 turnovers, exposing their vulnerability against Indiana’s aggressive, team-first defense. With the Pacers already having won twice in Cleveland this series and the Cavs’ star player potentially sidelined, Indiana has a strong case not only to cover the 7-point spread but to close out the series and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Why the Cavaliers Will Cover the Spread/Win

Despite the adversity facing the Cleveland Cavaliers, there are compelling reasons to believe they will win and cover the spread against the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Cleveland returns home as a 7-point favorite, a nod to their dominant regular season and the advantage of playing at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, where their defense and energy typically elevate. The Cavaliers have demonstrated resilience all season, overcoming injuries to key players like Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and De’Andre Hunter. When healthy, this group has shown the ability to lock in defensively and generate balanced scoring, as evidenced by their convincing Game 3 road win. The home crowd should provide a much-needed spark, and Cleveland’s depth, featuring Garland, Mobley, and Max Strus-will be critical in maintaining offensive pressure and containing Indiana’s fast-paced attack.

The Cavaliers’ strong track record against the spread this season (52-37-1) further supports their case to cover, especially with the stakes at their highest. Historically, teams in a must-win situation at home often respond with urgency and intensity, and Cleveland’s defensive identity is built for playoff basketball. The Pacers’ blowout win in Game 4 was an outlier fueled by unsustainable shooting and a record-tying halftime lead, but the Cavaliers are unlikely to repeat their turnover-prone, flat performance. Expect a more disciplined approach, with Cleveland leveraging its playoff experience and defensive schemes to slow Indiana’s offense. If Mitchell is able to suit up, his scoring prowess could be the difference-maker, but even without him, the Cavaliers’ collective effort and home-court advantage position them to extend the series and cover the spread.

Final Pacers-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

The Cleveland Cavaliers are favored to win Game 5 and cover the 7-point spread at home.. Cleveland’s strong home record and urgency with their season on the line give them an edge. Expect the Cavs’ defense and balanced scoring to step up, while the Pacers may struggle to match their Game 4 dominance on the road. Cavaliers win and cover to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Final Pacers-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers -7 (-108), Over 229.5 (-110)