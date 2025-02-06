ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Indiana Pacers have been one of the hottest teams in the Eastern Conference, while the Los Angeles Clippers have been average over their past ten games. Los Angeles sits sixth in the Western Conference with a 28-22 record, and Indiana is fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 28-21 record. The Pacers have won three of the past five matchups between these teams, while the team that wins outright has been able to cover the spread in the past ten games. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pacers-Clippers prediction and pick.

Here are the Pacers-Clippers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pacers-Clippers Odds

Indiana Pacers: +3 (-105)

Moneyline: +130

Los Angeles Clippers: -3 (-115)

Moneyline: -155

Over: 228.5 (-110)

Under: 228.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pacers vs. Clippers

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: Fanduel Sports Network

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Pacers Could Cover the Spread/Win

It wasn't a happy flight to Los Angeles for Indiana, as they had to wrestle with the blowout loss on Tuesday night at the hands of the Portland Trail Blazers. The Pacers entered the game with a four-game winning streak and felt it was time to end Portland's winning streak and take care of business against a below-average fighting above their weight class. However, the Trail Blazers allowed Indiana to score just 89 points and won by 23. The bad news for the Clippers is that the Pacers will enter this game with a sour taste in their mouths and use it as motivation.

The Pacers had won eight of ten games entering the Trail Blazers matchup, including impressive victories over the Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs. However, there were questions about whether their hot streak resulted from good play or playing against mostly inferior teams. The Trail Blazers didn't answer that question, as they are an inferior team playing unbelievable basketball. However, the Clippers are on the same level as the Pacers and should present a good opportunity to prove the doubters wrong.

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Clippers dropped two consecutive games as favorites after matchups with the Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers. However, they had won four of five games before those matchups, including a win over the Milwaukee Bucks and a two-point loss against the Phoenix Suns. It was clear in the Lakers game that James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and Norm Powell were still trying to shake the rust off after extended absences. A couple of games under their belts and another day of practice should have the trio ready for a big performance against the Pacers.

The Clippers' offense ranks pretty evenly with the Pacers' defense. However, they do own an advantage with their defense, as they rank fourth in the league in total defense and the Pacers rank tenth in total offense. The Clippers' offense has been struggling this season, but the Pacers have been equally as bad on defense, which could open up Los Angeles with an opportunity to improve in this game.

Final Pacers-Clippers Prediction & Pick

In this game, we have a bad offense battling a bad defense and a good offense battling an elite defense. A matchup like that typically leans toward the under, and that's the route we'll go for this game. The Clippers' defense should begin to pick up again with Leonard back in the lineup.

Final Pacers-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Under 228.5 (-110)