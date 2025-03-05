ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Pacers enter this matchup red-hot, while the Hawks have continued to struggle. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pacers-Hawks prediction and pick.

The Pacers are 35-25 and have won three of their last four games. Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton are a great duo who can compete against anyone in the NBA on offense. The Pacers have one of the best offenses in the league and the skill to score against any team. The Hawks will not offer much resistance against the Pacers' offense, even in Atlanta.

The Hawks have some talent, but consistency has been a big issue. They are 28-34 and have lost three of their last four games. Trae Young makes the Hawks go, but with Jalen Johnson out for the season, Zaccharie Risacher and Caris LeVert are in line for more prominent roles. They need all the help they can get to keep pace with the Pacers in this offensive matchup.

Here are the Pacers-Hawks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pacers-Hawks Odds

Indiana Pacers: -4 (-110)

Moneyline: -164

Atlanta Hawks: +4 (-110)

Moneyline: +138

Over: 247 (-110)

Under: 247 (-110)

How To Watch Pacers vs. Hawks

Time: 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast

Why the Pacers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pacers' offense has been one of the best in the NBA and has maintained it consistently all season. They are ninth in scoring, at 116.6 points per game, fourth in field-goal percentage, 49.2%, and 11th in three-point percentage, 37.3%.

Six different Pacers average more than double digits, and Siakam stands out as the most consistent scorer, averaging 20.6 points per game. Haliburton is up next in scoring with 18.5 points per game. He is also the engine that makes the entire offense go, as the assists leader with 8.9 per game. They are among the best passing teams in the NBA, averaging 29.2 assists per game.

Siakam and Haliburton have been great in this offense. Then, Bennedict Mathurin and Myles Turner have also provided some good backup for the Pacers, helping to create an incredibly balanced offense that has been a massive strength. They have an advantage in this game against an awful Atlanta defense.

Atlanta's defense has been abysmal almost all season. They are 28th in points allowed, at 119.7 points per game, 29th in field goal percentage allowed, 48.3%, and 28th in three-point defense, at 37.2% from behind the arc.

This frontcourt suffers without Johnson but still has talent. Clint Capela is the best rebounder and block leader, averaging 8.6 and one per game, respectively. Their perimeter defense has been better than down low. Three players are averaging at least one steal, and Dyson Daniels is leading the entire NBA with three per game. Daniels is the best perimeter defender in the NBA.

This defense has been a giant liability this season, outside of Daniels. The Pacers should score all over this defense, even in Atlanta.

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pacers have struggled on defense this year, and their offense has had to do the heavy lifting. They are 20th in scoring defense, allowing 115.1 points per game, 24th in field-goal defense, at 47.4%, and 13th in three-point defense, at 35.7%.

Myles Turner and Siakam have been a solid frontcourt duo down low. Siakam leads the team in rebounds with 7.2 per game, and Turner is the blocks leader with 1.9 per game. Their perimeter defense has also been solid at best. Three players also average at least one steal per game. Haliburton is the steals leader, averaging 1.4 per game.

The Pacers have playmakers, but the defense has struggled, and the pieces have struggled to be consistent. This is a bad matchup against a Hawks offense that is solid at worst, but capable of exploding at best.

The Hawks' offense has consistently stayed near the top of the NBA this season as one of the better units in the league. They are sixth in scoring at 116.9 points per game, 14th in field goal percentage at 46.5% from the field, and 19th in three-point shooting at 35.2% from behind the arc.

Ten players have averaged over double digits in scoring for the Hawks, showcasing their balance as an offense. Young makes everything work on this team for Atlanta. Young is the best player on the Hawks, and they go as he goes, good or bad. Young leads the team in scoring and assists, averaging 23.6 and 11.5 per game, respectively. He is the best passer in the NBA and averages the most assists in the league. The Hawks are also averaging 29.2 assists per game, one of the best in the NBA.

Young is the only consistent piece on this offense. This is a good matchup against the Pacers, and they should score at will against the Pacers and their struggling defense.

Final Pacers-Hawks Prediction & Pick

These teams play very similar basketball styles, but the Pacers are playing better and are more trustworthy. The Hawks are dealing with too much inconsistent play. The Pacers have more depth after Haliburton and Siakam to trust as well. Indiana wins and covers on the road.

Final Pacers-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Indiana Pacers -4 (-110)