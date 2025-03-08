ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Indiana Pacers and the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pacers-Hawks prediction and pick.

The Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks face off on Saturday, with the Pacers seeking to bounce back from Thursday's loss. The Hawks, led by Trae Young's 23.6 points and 11.5 assists per game, capitalized on the Pacers' absence of Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin. The Pacers, currently fifth in the East, will need strong performances from Pascal Siakam and Aaron Nesmith to counter Atlanta's high-scoring offense. With Haliburton's status uncertain, Indiana must adapt quickly to regain their winning form against a Hawks team that finally broke their losing streak against them. Expect a competitive, high-scoring matchup.

Here are the Pacers-Hawks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pacers-Hawks Odds

Indiana Pacers: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -126

Atlanta Hawks: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +108

Over: 242 (-110)

Under: 242 (-110)

How To Watch Pacers vs. Hawks

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Pacers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Indiana Pacers are poised to bounce back against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday after Thursday's loss. Despite missing Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin, the Pacers showed resilience, with Pascal Siakam leading the charge with 35 points. The team's ability to adapt and perform under pressure will be crucial in this rematch. The Pacers have historically dominated the Hawks, winning five consecutive matchups prior to Thursday's game. Their strong offense, which ranks in the top 10 in both offensive rating and points per game, will challenge Atlanta's defense, which has struggled, ranking 27th in points allowed per game.

The Pacers' recent defensive improvements, with a 114.3 defensive rating since the turn of the calendar, make them a more complete team2. While rebounding remains a weakness, they have consistently shown the ability to win despite this flaw. With Haliburton's status uncertain, the Pacers will rely on Siakam and Aaron Nesmith to lead the charge. The Hawks, despite their win on Thursday, have been inconsistent, and their home record against the spread is poor, going 12-17. Given these factors, the Pacers are likely to cover the spread and secure a victory, leveraging their offensive prowess and recent defensive solidity to outperform the Hawks. Expect a competitive game, but the Pacers' overall balance should give them the edge needed to win.

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Atlanta Hawks are poised to build on their momentum after defeating the Indiana Pacers 124-118 on Thursday. Trae Young's exceptional playmaking and Georges Niang's clutch shooting were pivotal in their victory. The Hawks' ability to outscore the Pacers 38-24 in the fourth quarter showcased their resilience and depth. With their recent acquisitions, Caris LeVert and Niang, contributing significantly, Atlanta's offense has gained a new dimension. The Hawks' home record against the spread, although poor at 12-17, could see improvement as they seek to capitalize on their recent win and maintain their playoff push.

The Pacers, currently missing Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin, face challenges in maintaining their usual offensive pace. Despite Pascal Siakam's impressive performance, the team's defense struggled to contain the Hawks' late surge. Atlanta's momentum and confidence from Thursday's win could propel them to another victory. The Hawks' high-scoring offense, averaging 117 points per game, will test the Pacers' defense, which has allowed 115.2 points per game. Given these factors, the Hawks are likely to cover the spread and secure a second consecutive win over the Pacers, leveraging their home advantage and recent form to outperform their opponents on Saturday.

Final Pacers-Hawks Prediction & Pick

Given these factors, the Hawks are likely to cover the spread and secure a second consecutive win over the Pacers. Atlanta's home advantage and recent form should give them the edge needed to outperform their opponents. The Pacers, missing key players like Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin, face significant challenges in maintaining their usual offensive pace. While Pascal Siakam's consistency is a plus for Indiana, the Hawks' overall team depth and momentum from Thursday's win make them the more likely team to win and cover the spread on Saturday. Expect a competitive game, but the Hawks' recent success and home court advantage should tip the scales in their favor.

Final Pacers-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Hawks +1.5 (-110), Over 242 (-110)