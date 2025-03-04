ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New Orleans Pelicans are in SoCal to take on the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pelicans-Lakers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Pelicans-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pelicans-Lakers Odds

New Orleans Pelicans: +8 (-110)

Moneyline: +265

Los Angeles Lakers: -8 (-110)

Moneyline: -330

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pelicans vs. Lakers

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: Gulf Coast Sports Entertainment Network, Spectrum Sports Net+

Why the Pelicans Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pelicans are actually playing their best basketball. They have won four of their last five games, and they are scoring decently well. New Orleans is putting up 116.6 points per game in their last five games, and they are shooting 47.8 percent from the field. The Pelicans are having a lot of success on offense lately, and they have to continue that Tuesday night. If they can have a good showing on offense, they will have a great chance to at least cover the spread.

There are a few players to keep an eye on in this game. They are Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves. All three of those players are questionable with different injuries. Doncic has a hurt knee, James has a hurt foot, and Reaves has a hurt calf. Those are three very important players on the Lakers. If they sit this one out, it is going to make it much easier for the Pelicans to cover the spread. Keep a close eye on the injury report Tuesday night as it could change the outcome of the game.

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Los Angeles is on a six-game win streak. They have beaten the Los Angeles Clippers twice, the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Denver Nuggets, and the Portland Trail Blazers. In those six games, the Lakers have been solid on defense. They have allowed 101.2 points per game, and opponents are shooting just 41.5 percent from the field. In fact, the Lakers have not allowed more than 102 points in any of those six games. When Los Angeles allows less than 110 points, they are 25-5. If they can continue their hot defense, the Lakers are going to win this game pretty easily.

Los Angeles should be able to put up some points. The Pelicans allow the fifth-most points per game this season at 118.7 points. Along with that, teams have the third-highest field goal percentage against New Orleans, the second-most threes made per game, and the fourth-most assists per game. The Pelicans struggle all around on defense, and that is why their record is the way it is. The Lakers have to take advantage of this. If they can put up some points Tuesday night, Los Angeles will not have any problem beating the Pelicans by nine or more points.

Final Pelicans-Lakers Prediction & Pick

As mentioned, keep any eye on the injury report. That is going to play a big part in whether or not the Lakers remain large favorites, or even win this game at all. With Luka and LeBron both questionable, it could get a little closer. The Lakers are playing great basketball right now, though. I like the Lakers to cover the spread at home.

Final Pelicans-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Lakers -8 (-110)