ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New Orleans Pelicans are on the road to take on the Dallas Mavericks Friday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pelicans-Mavericks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Pelicans-Mavericks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pelicans-Mavericks Odds

New Orleans Pelicans: +4.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +152

Dallas Mavericks: -4.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -180

Over: 234.5 (-110)

Under: 234.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pelicans vs. Mavericks

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: Gulf Coast Sports Entertainment Network, Mavs.com

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Pelicans Could Cover the Spread/Win

New Orleans put up 140 points in their last game before the All-Star break. That helped them end a long losing streak, which they desperately needed. They are going to have to have another good scoring game if they want any chance to cover the spread, or possibly win on the road. In their last 11 games, the Pelicans have scored 116.0 points per game, which is not bad. That type of offensive output would go a long way towards helping New Orleans keep the game close.

The Pelicans have played the Mavericks tough in their last two games against them. They have won one of those games, as well. In those two matchups, New Orleans has scored 119 (in a win), and 136 points. Their loss while scoring 136 points hurts, but it was only by one point, so they covered the spread there. In fact, the Pelicans have cover the spread in two of their three games against Dallas this season. It would not be surprising to see this game have a similar outcome. If their offensive plays well, there is a great chance for the Pelicans to cover the spread.

Why the Mavericks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Mavericks won four of their last five games as they went into the All-Star break. They were able to beat the Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat. Those are four playoff teams, so Dallas is playing some great basketball right now. In their last five games, the Mavericks have scored 120.0 points per game while shooting 50.8 percent from the field, and 42.4 percent from beyond the arc. With the way they are shooting the ball, Dallas should be able to cover the spread.

New Orleans ended a 10-game losing streak in their last game before the break. However, they allowed 133 points in their win. In their last 11 games, the Pelicans have allowed 128.27 points per game, and they are allowing opponents to shoot 49.8 percent from the field. This is not a huge surprise as the Pelicans allow the third-most points per game in the NBA. Dallas has to take advantage of this, and they should be able to. The Mavericks are scoring the ball well right now, and the Pelicans can not defend. Expect a big game from Dallas.

Final Pelicans-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

These two teams have actually played some pretty good basketball games this season. However, the Mavericks are playing much better than the Pelicans right now, and I am expecting that to continue. New Orleans just can not be trusted on the defensive end of the floor. I will take the Mavericks to win not only win this game at home, but I expect them to cover the spread, as well.

Final Pelicans-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Mavericks -4.5 (-112)