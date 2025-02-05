ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New Orleans Pelicans visit the Denver Nuggets Wednesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Pelicans-Nuggets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

How To Watch Pelicans vs. Nuggets

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: Gulf Coast Sports, Altitude Sports

Why the Pelicans Could Cover the Spread/Win

New Orleans has only one once against the Nuggets this season. However, they have kept the games relatively close. The Pelicans lost by three points in overtime in their second matchup, and they lost by 12 on Monday night. The spread is quite large in this game, but the Pelicans have actually played the Nuggets pretty tough this season. As long as New Orleans can continue to play well against the Nuggets, they will be able to keep the game within 10 points and cover the spread.

The Nuggets allow the sixth-most points per game in the NBA this season. Teams take the second-most shots against the Nuggets while also making the sixth-most threes per game. The Pelicans have to take advantage of this Wednesday night. It will be up to Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III as Brandon Ingram is out. However, both Williamson and Murray are capable of putting up big games, and that should happen again in this one. If they play well, the Pelicans will be able to cover the spread.

Why the Nuggets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Nuggets enter this game on a three-game win streak. In those three games, the Nuggets have been pretty good on offense. They have scored at least 125 points in two of those three games, and they are shooting 53.8 percent in those three wins. Along with that, the Nuggets are averaging 32.0 assists per game and they are lights out from the free throw line. Denver is a good offensive team, and they should be able to keep that up in this game. If the Nuggets have another good shooting night, expect them to win this game easily.

Denver is 2-1 against the Pelicans this season. Their one loss was back in November, but they have won the last two games against New Orleans. In those two wins, the Nuggets have scored 132 and 125 points. They are shooting over 50 percent from the field in those two wins, as well. Those are two very good offensive games, and the Nuggets have a great chance to have another one Wednesday night. New Orleans allows the fifth-most points per game in the NBA, so expect the Nuggets to do some scoring in this one.

There is one true reason why the Nuggets can cover any spread and win any game. That is Nikola Jokic. Jokic has won multiple MVPs, and he is heading towards one this season. Jokic is third in points per game (29.5), third in rebounds (12.9), and second in assists (10.3). Additionally, Jokic is shooting an incredibly impressive 57.1 percent from the floor. With him on the court, the Nuggets will have a great chance to cover the spread.

Final Pelicans-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

The Nuggets have played a little worse against the Pelicans, but I do think they will handle business in this one. I will take the Nuggets to cover the spread.

Final Pelicans-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Nuggets -10 (-110)