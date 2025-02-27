ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New Orleans Pelicans head to the desert to take on the Phoenix Suns Thursday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pelicans-Suns prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Pelicans-Suns NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pelicans-Suns Odds

New Orleans Pelicans: +6.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +225

Phoenix Suns: -6.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -275

Over: 236 (-110)

Under: 236 (-110)

How To Watch Pelicans vs. Suns

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: Gulf Coast Sports Entertainment Network, Suns Live

Why the Pelicans Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pelicans have won three of their last four games. They have been able to beat the Sacramento Kings once, and the San Antonio Spurs twice. In fact, their last two games were against the Spurs, which are not bad wins at all. In their last four games, the Pelicans have done well on the defensive end of the floor. The Kings put up 133 points on them, but the Dallas Mavericks scored 111 while the Spurs scored 103, and 96. The Pelicans need to keep up this defensive play if they are gong to beat the Suns Thursday night.

Phoenix has lost four of their last five games, so they are not playing the best basketball right now. In those five games, the Suns have allowed 126.8 points per game while allowing their opponents to shoot 47.6 percent from the field. The Suns are coming off a game in which they allowed the Memphis Grizzlies to score 137 points in regulation and 151 total points. New Orleans has a great chance to put up some points Thursday night. If they can have a good offensive night, the Pelicans will be able to cover the spread on the road.

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

Phoenix has to pick it up on defense. The good news is the Pelicans score 110.5 points per game, which is in the bottom-10 in the NBA. Additionally, New Orleans owns the seventh-lowest field goal percentage, and the eighth-lowest three-point percentage. The Suns have to take advantage of this. When the Suns allow less than 110 points this season, they are 14-4. If they can keep the Pelicans under their season average in scoring, the Suns will be able to cover the spread.

Phoenix has their best player active and ready to go. That is Kevin Durant. Durant averages 26.9 points per game, which is sixth in the league. Additionally, the Texas product shoots 53.0 percent from the floor, and that ranks 22nd in the NBA. When Durant is active, the Suns are 25-20. That leaves them 2-11 when he is inactive. Phoenix is better with him on the court. If he plays well, the Suns play well, and he should have a good game Thursday night. As long as he is his normal self, the Suns are going to cover the spread at home.

Final Pelicans-Suns Prediction & Pick

The Suns are the better team here. The Pelicans are playing better basketball, though. Additionally, Zion Williamson is active, and he is a very good basketball player. However, I think the Suns will get back into the win column and start playing like a playoff-caliber team Thursday night. I am going to take the Suns to not only win this game at home, but cover the spread, as well.

Final Pelicans-Suns Prediction & Pick: Suns -6.5 (-114)