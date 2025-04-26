ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Pirates-Dodgers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Pirates-Dodgers.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have enjoyed life in Southern California this week. They got swept at home by the Cleveland Guardians this past weekend and needed a boost on their West Coast road trip. They went to Anaheim to face the Los Angeles Angels and then came to Dodger Stadium to face the other LA team. The Pirates are 3-1 through their first four Los Angeles games. They won two of three from the Angels and then beat the Dodgers 3-0 in the opening game of this series on Friday night. Paul Skenes outdueled Yoshinobu Yamamoto to give the Buccos the win. Skenes went 6 1/3 scoreless innings, scattering five hits, walking none, and striking out nine Dodgers. Now let's see if the Pirates can build off that win, or if the slumping Dodgers can bounce back. LA has lost three straight games. The Dodgers lost an 11-10 game to the Cubs earlier this week. Now they have lost a 3-0 game. A team known for its balance, versatility and depth has become very imbalanced this week.

Pirates-Dodgers Projected Starters

Mitch Keller vs Roki Sasaki

Mitch Keller (1-2) has not had the kind of season he expected or hoped for. He has not pitched at the high standard he wanted to attain. That said, he was solid in his most recent start against Cleveland, limiting the Guardians to just two runs in five innings. Keller will now try to give the Pirates more length and reduce exposure to a shaky bullpen.

Last Start: April 20 vs Cleveland Guardians — 5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 3 K

Roki Sasaki (0-1) was very good in his most recent start. The young Japanese pitcher produced his best start to date as a member of the Dodgers. He pitched six complete innings for the first time in a Dodger uniform. The organization has to be happy about the progress Sasaki is making. If he can become a six-inning pitcher on a regular basis, the Dodgers will be happy. Sasaki still battles his control at times, so if he can gain a little more mastery of the strike zone, he can rise to an even higher level of performance. The most exciting thing about Sasaki is that while his talent is evident, there is so much room for him to grow.

Last Start: April 19 at Texas Rangers — 6 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 HR, 3 BB, 4 K

Here are the Pirates-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Pirates-Dodgers Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +198

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -240

Over: 8 (-118)

Under: 8 (-104)

How to Watch Pirates vs Dodgers

Time: 9:10 p.m. ET/6:10 p.m. PT

TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh (Pirates) | SportsNet LA (Dodgers)

Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win

Pittsburgh just shut out the Dodgers on Friday. The Pirates had a game plan against LA hitters and executed it well. Meanwhile, Roki Sasaki is obviously talented but is not relentlessly consistent. If he continues to walk hitters, Sasaki will be in trouble against a confident Pirate team which has won three of four on its Southern California road trip.

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers have lost three in a row. It is very unlikely they will lose four in a row. The Dodgers got shut out on Friday. It is unlikely they will be contained on offense in a second straight game. LA should score at least five runs, which should be enough.

Final Pirates-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

This is a very good bounce-back spot for the Dodgers. LA should score, and Sasaki is improving as a starting pitcher. Take the Dodgers and don't overcomplicate it.

Final Pirates-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5