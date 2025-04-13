ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Detroit Pistons and the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Bucks prediction and pick.

The Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks face off Sunday in Milwaukee to close the regular season. Both teams are locked into their playoff seeds, with Detroit at sixth and Milwaukee at fifth in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks enter the matchup riding a seven-game win streak, fueled by Giannis Antetokounmpo’s dominant play, including his recent triple-double performance against Detroit. The Pistons, led by Cade Cunningham’s stellar season (26.0 PPG, 9.1 APG), have shown significant improvement this year but fell short in Friday’s 125-119 loss to Milwaukee. Expect a competitive game as both teams fine-tune for the playoffs

Here are the Pistons-Bucks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pistons-Bucks Odds

Detroit Pistons: -7 (-112)

Moneyline: -270

Milwaukee Bucks: +7 (-108)

Moneyline: +220

Over: 223.5 (-108)

Under: 223.5 (-112)

How To Watch Pistons vs. Bucks

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Detroit Pistons have a strong case to win or cover the spread against the Milwaukee Bucks in Sunday’s regular-season finale. Cade Cunningham has been sensational, averaging 25.9 points and 9.1 assists per game, and recently posted a dominant 36-point, 12-assist outing against Milwaukee on Friday. The Pistons also boast a potent supporting cast, including Malik Beasley, who has hit a career-high 305 three-pointers this season. Detroit’s offense is clicking, scoring 115.2 points per game while shooting an impressive 47.5% from the field. Additionally, their ability to limit turnovers (just 11 in Friday’s game) could be crucial against Milwaukee.

The Bucks face uncertainty with Giannis Antetokounmpo’s availability, and they are already missing Damian Lillard and Jericho Sims due to injuries. While Milwaukee has won seven straight games, including Friday’s close victory over Detroit, they could rest key players with playoff positioning locked in. With the Pistons fully healthy and motivated to end their season on a high note, their balanced attack and recent form suggest they can compete effectively or even pull off an upset. Expect Cunningham and Beasley to lead the charge as Detroit aims to exploit Milwaukee’s potential fatigue and injury concerns.

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Milwaukee Bucks are poised to win and cover the spread against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, fueled by their recent dominance and the unstoppable form of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee enters the matchup on a seven-game win streak, including Friday’s 125-119 victory over Detroit, where Giannis posted a triple-double with 32 points, 15 assists, and 11 rebounds. The Bucks have excelled offensively, boasting a 23-1 record this season when scoring 120 or more points, showcasing their ability to overwhelm opponents with interior dominance and timely perimeter shooting. With their playoff seeding secured, Milwaukee will look to maintain momentum heading into the postseason.

Detroit has struggled against elite teams, relying heavily on Cade Cunningham’s brilliance while lacking secondary playmaking and shot creation. While Cunningham scored 36 points in Friday’s loss, Milwaukee’s balanced attack proved too much for the Pistons to handle. The Bucks’ depth is another advantage, with players like Bobby Portis Jr., Kevin Porter Jr., and Brook Lopez consistently contributing on both ends of the floor. Additionally, Milwaukee’s ability to close games was evident in Friday’s fourth-quarter performance, where they pulled away late. With Giannis healthy and leading the charge, coupled with Detroit’s roster limitations against top-tier teams, expect Milwaukee to dominate once again and cover the spread comfortably.

Final Pistons-Bucks Prediction & Pick

The Milwaukee Bucks are favored to win and cover the spread against the Detroit Pistons in Sunday’s regular-season finale. Milwaukee has dominated this matchup historically, winning both meetings this season, including Friday’s 125-119 victory. Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to be the driving force for the Bucks, averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 11.2 assists over his last five games. The Bucks have won seven straight games and are playing with confidence heading into the playoffs. Their balanced offense, featuring contributions from Bobby Portis Jr., Brook Lopez, and Kevin Porter Jr., complements Giannis’ dominance.

The Pistons, while improved this season, have struggled to close games against elite teams like Milwaukee. Cade Cunningham has been phenomenal, scoring 36 points on Friday, but Detroit lacks consistent secondary scoring outside of Malik Beasley and Tobias Harris. Additionally, Milwaukee’s ability to execute in clutch moments was evident in Friday’s game when they pulled away late. With home-court advantage at Fiserv Forum and a healthier roster compared to Detroit, Milwaukee is well-positioned to control the tempo and exploit defensive lapses by the Pistons. Expect the Bucks to maintain their momentum and cover the spread as they prepare for their playoff run.

Final Pistons-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks +7, Over 223.5 (-108)