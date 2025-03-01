ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Pitt-Louisville prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Pitt-Louisville.

Bubble talk in these weeks before the NCAA Tournament is becoming more of a national point of interest. Some teams are playing their way into the field, and many are playing their way out. The Pitt Panthers just can't seem to get it right when it really counts. They have endured some disastrous bubble losses in recent weeks, falling to Notre Dame and Georgia Tech to significantly damage their bubble position just before the ACC Tournament. Pitt is now on the very bad side of the bubble. The best-case evaluation of Pitt's position right now is that the Panthers are one of the “next four out” of the field, probably seven or eight teams below the cut line. That's a best-case view. Pitt might be 12 to 15 spots out. That means this game against Louisville — one of the only three NCAA Tournament locks in the ACC — is an absolute must-win for Pitt. On that point everyone would agree. If Pitt does not win this high-value game against Louisville, Pitt's fate would be sealed for certain. The Panthers would need to win the ACC Tournament to make the NCAA Tournament, the way NC State did a year ago. This game is basically Pitt's season.

Here are the Pitt-Louisville College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Pitt-Louisville Odds

Pitt: +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +430

Louisville: -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -600

Over: 150.5 (-115)

Under: 150.5 (-105)

How to Watch Pitt vs Louisville

Time: 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN2

Why Pitt Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Panthers are playing for their season. Motivation and incentive don't get much bigger than that. This team was in a very good position for the NCAA Tournament in the middle of January. Then it fell off the rails in the next several weeks. This team did, at one time, play good basketball this season. This team has some talent and has shown what is possible when it plays well. This team can rally around the flag and deliver a big-time performance when it really needs one.

Keep in mind here that the spread is a double-digit number. A Pitt team needing to save its season could lose by 10 points and still cover the spread. Pitt's job is to try to win this game — the Panthers won't make the NCAA Tournament if they lose — but if they merely keep it close, they will cover. We have seen a number of double-digit underdogs cover this season, most recently Rutgers against Michigan on Thursday night. Pitt could be the latest example.

Why Louisville Will Cover The Spread/Win

Pitt is in freefall. The Panthers have come unglued at the worst possible time. They aren't just losing; they are losing to below-average teams in a weak ACC. Pitt has been losing bubble games it urgently needed to win. There's no reason to think Pitt will suddenly turn things around against a Louisville team which has overachieved this season and has been putting away the lower-tier teams in the ACC. Louisville has earned the benefit of the doubt, whereas Pitt has certainly not.

Final Pitt-Louisville Prediction & Pick

Pitt has a strong incentive to win, but Louisville is the better, more dependable team. That creates a strong conflict of betting arguments. Therefore, we think you should avoid a pregame bet and should consider a live play based on how much of a fight Pitt mounts early in the game.

Final Pitt-Louisville Prediction & Pick: Pitt +10.5