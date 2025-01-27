ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a North Carolina-Pitt prediction and pick. Find out how to watch North Carolina-Pitt.

The North Carolina Tar Heels are living dangerously. They hosted Boston College on Saturday in Chapel Hill. Boston College entered that game at No. 231 in the NET rankings. Had North Carolina lost to the Eagles, the Tar Heels would have taken on a lot of water. They would have sunk many spots on the national seed list and would have absorbed a damaging blow in their attempt to make the NCAA Tournament. With under 20 seconds left, Carolina trailed Boston College by four points. Coach Hubert Davis was on the verge of picking up the kind of loss which leads to a failed season and intense internal pressure within the program. Fortunately, Boston College made several mistakes and allowed UNC to tie the game, send it into overtime, and win. The Heels staved off disaster by the smallest of margins.

It's true that Davis is Roy Williams' preferred successor at UNC. It's also true that Davis has taken the Tar Heels to the national championship game and also led them to a No. 1 seed. However, Davis has also missed the NCAA Tournament in 2023. Missing the NCAAs a second time in 2025 would not sit well with anyone in Chapel Hill, nor should it.

It's not even supposed to be a question at North Carolina. Making the NCAA tourney is supposed to be an assumed fact of life. The real goals are to win the ACC and make the Final Four. North Carolina did well last season, but the up-and-down nature of Hubert Davis's tenure — lots of success one year, none the next — is very concerning. The lack of consistency in this program is notable.

North Carolina needs to grab some solid wins in ACC play to feel safe on Selection Sunday. This upcoming weekend, the Tar Heels face Duke, but before that, Hubert's Heels go to the Steel City to play the Pitt Panthers. A loss in Pittsburgh would make the Duke game that much more important. Obviously, though, given Duke's elite status this year, beating Duke will be a huge challenge for Carolina. Yes, every Tar Heel wants to beat Duke very badly, but in terms of which game is more winnable, this Pitt game is the obvious choice. UNC really needs this win to calm everyone down and alleviate fears inside the program.

Here are the North Carolina-Pitt College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: North Carolina-Pitt Odds

North Carolina: +3.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +146

Pitt: -3.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -176

Over: 154.5 (-110)

Under: 154.5 (-110)

How to Watch North Carolina vs Pitt

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why North Carolina Will Cover The Spread/Win

North Carolina played an awful game against Boston College and got away with it. The awareness of winning while not playing well could give this team a sense of relief which turns into a positive form of urgency against Pitt. If North Carolina plays up to its capabilities, it should be able to win this game. If you are betting on Carolina, you are expecting UNC to be a lot better than it was against BC.

Why Pitt Will Cover The Spread/Win

North Carolina simply cannot play defense right now. Boston College has one of the worst offenses in the ACC, but the Eagles scored 89 points in regulation versus the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill. Pitt should be able to roast UNC's defense and easily cover.

Final North Carolina-Pitt Prediction & Pick

Pitt is a better team, playing at home, against an opponent which can't defend. Take Pitt.

Final North Carolina-Pitt Prediction & Pick: Pitt -3.5