ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Carolina Hurricanes look to continue their hot play as they face the Nashville Predators. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Predators-Hurricanes prediction and pick.

The Nashville Predators come into the game at 26-36-8 on the year, placing them in seventh in the Central Division. It has been a rough stretch for the Predators, losing five of their last six games. In their last game, they faced the St. Louis Blues. Jordan Kyrou scored to open the game, and the Blues would lead 2-0 in the first period. Filip Forsberg made it a one-goal game in the second period. Still, the Blues would add two more goals in the third period, winning the game 4-1.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are 43-23-4 on the year, which places them in second place in the Metropolitan Division. In their last game, they faced the Anaheim Ducks. After a scoreless first period, the Hurricanes would strike first in the second period. They would add another goal in the period, and lead 2-1 after two periods. In the third period, Taylor Hall would score on the power play, but Trevor Zegras made it a one-goal game. Taylor Hall would score two more times to complete his hat trick, and the Hurricanes would win the game 5-2.

Here are the Predators-Hurricanes NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Predators-Hurricanes Odds

Nashville Predators: +1.5 (-122)

Moneyline: +210

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline: -260

Over: 5.5 (-120)

Under: 5.5 (-102)

How To Watch Predators vs Hurricanes

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PMPT

TV: EPSN+

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Predators Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Predators are led by Filip Forsberg from the top line this year. He leads the team in goals, assists, and points this year, coming into the game with 28 goals, 37 assists, and 65 total points. He is joined on the top line by Ryan O'Reilly and Luke Evangelista. O'Reilly is fourth on the team in points, coming in with 16 goals and 26 assists. Evangelista has seven goals and 15 assists on the year for the Predators.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Marchessault is second on the team in points and currently playing on the second line. He comes into the game with 19 goals and 30 assists this year. He is joined by Steven Stamkos on the second line. Stamkos is third on the team in points this year, coming into the game with 23 goals and 22 assists.

Juuse Saros is expected to be in goal for the Nashville Predators. Saros is 17-27-6 on the year with a 2.92 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage. He is 3-2-0 in the last five games. He has allowed two or fewer goals in three of his last five games.

Why the Hurricanes Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Hurricanes is led by Sebastian Aho. Aho leads the team in points and assists on the year. Aho comes into the game with 26 goals and 39 assists, good for 65 total points. He is joined on the top line by Jackson Blake and Seth Jarvis. Blake has just 11 goals and 14 assists, but Jarvis is second on the team in points, coming in with 27 goals and 26 assists this year.

Meanwhile, Shayne Gostisbehere has been solid from the blue line. He is fourth on the team in points, coming in with seven goals and 32 assists this year. Further, Jack Roslovic has been solid leading the second line. He comes in with 21 goals and 14 assists on the year. He is joined on the line by Taylor Hall, who has six goals and five assists in his 20 games with the Hurricanes.

Pytor Kochetkov is expected to be in the net for the Hurricanes in this one. He is 25-12-3 on the year with a 2.49 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage on the year. Kochetkov is coming off his first loss in his last six starts. In his last start, he gave up seven goals and 25 shots. Still, in the five gamesbeforeo that, he had given up six goals in 115 shots.

Final Predators-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

The Hurricanes come in as heavy favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. First, they have won ten of their last 12 games. Further, they have won seven of those ten games by two or more goals. The Hurricanes are also scoring 3.24 goals per game while sitting best in the NHL against the penalty kill and sixth in goals against per game. Meanwhile, the Predators are scoring just 2.54 goals per game this year. Further, they have lost five of their last six games and scored nine goals over the six games. Further, five of those goals were in the lone victory. Take the Hurricanes in this one.

Final Predators-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick: Hurricanes -1.5 (+100)