ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Nashville Predators hit the road as they face the Buffalo Sabres. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Predators-Sabres prediction and pick.

The Predators come into the game at 18-24-7 on the year, placing them in seventh place in the Central Divison. In their last game, they faced the Vancouver Canucks. The Canucks struck first on a Nils Hoglander goa, but Tommy Novak would score in the period to tie the game. In the second period, Linus Karlsson would give the Canucks back the lead. Juuse Saros would be solid for the Predators, stopping 19 of 21 shots, but the Predators could not score enough. After a third-period empty net goal, they would fall 3-1.

Meanwhile, the Sabres are 19-26-5 on the year, and in last place in the Atlantic Division. This has the Sabres looking at selling assets at the trade deadline. Still, they are coming off a great game with the Boston Bruins. After the Bruins took the 1-0 lead in the first period, Tage Thompson would tie the game in the period. He would score again in the second period, as would JJ Peterka. In the third period, the Sabres would score four times, including goals that completed hattricks for both Tage Thompson and JJ Peterka on their way to a 7-2 victory.

Here are the Predators-Sabres NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Predators-Sabres Odds

Nashville Predators: -1.5 (+205)

Moneyline: -120

Buffalo Sabres: +1.5 (-260)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 5.5 (-132)

Under: 5.5 (+108)

How To Watch Predators vs Sabres

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHL Network

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Predators Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Predators top line is led by Filip Forsberg. Forsberg leads the team in goals, assists, and points this year. He comes into the game with 18 goals and 31 assists, good for 49 total points. He also has six goals and ten assists on the power lay this year. He is joined on the top line by Jonathan Marchessault Marchessault is second on the team in points, having 15 goals and 23 assists. Rounding out the line is Steven Stamkos, who joined the Predators from the Lightning this year. He has 17 goals and 16 assists, sitting fourth on the team in points.

Meanwhile, Roman Josi has been great from the blue line. He is third on the team in points, having nine goals and 26 assists this year. Further, Ryan O'Reilly has been solid from the second line. He has 14 goals and 14 assists on the season.

Juuse Saros is expected to be in goal for the Predators in this game. He is 11-20-6 on the year with a 2.86 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. Saros is 3-2-0 in his last five games but has three games allowing just two goals while having a save percentage over .900.

Why the Sabres Could Cover the Spread/Win

It is the combination of Tage Thompson and JJ Peterka who lead the top line for the Sabres. Thompson leads the team in goals and points this year, coming in with 25 goals and 19 assists this year, good for 44 points. He also has four goals and seven assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Peterka has 14 goals and 25 assists this year, good for second on the team in points.

Meanwhile, the second line is led by Jason Zucker, who is third on the team in points. He comes in with 16 goals and 20 assists this year, with nine goals and six assists on the power play. Alex Tuch joins him, and he comes into the game with 16 goals and 20 assists this year. Finally, Rasmus Dahlin has been solid from the blue line. Dahlin comes in with six goals and 29 assists this year, sitting fifth on the team in points.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is expected to be in goal for the Sabres in this one. He is 16-15-4 on the year with a 2.97 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage. He has been solid as of late, giving up three or fewer goals in four of his last five starts, going 3-2-0 in those five games. Further, he has three games in his last five in which he was over .920 in save percentage.

Final Predators-Sabres Prediction & Pick

The Predators come into the game as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. They are scoring just 2.65 goals per game this year while sitting 25th in the NHL in goals-against per game. The Sabres are scoring 3.08 goals per game this year, but sit 29th in the NHL in goals-against per game. Still, they are scoring well as of late. They have scored 34 goals in their last ten games. Meanwhile, Nashville has also scored 34 goals in the last ten games. This should be a tight game with plenty of goals, so take the over in this one.

Final Predators-Sabres Prediction & Pick: Over 5.5 (-132)