Two Ligue 1 teams face off in Champions League play as PSG hosts Brest. It is time to continue our Champions League odds series with a PSG-Brest prediction and pick.

PSG comes into this game with Breat with a sizeable advantage in the aggregate. In the first leg, Pierre Lees-Melou was said to have committed a handball violation in the 17th minute. This was reviewed by VAR and confirmed, leading to the first goal of the game as Vitinha scored on the penalty kick. Late in the first half, Ousmane Dembele added a second goal for PSG. Dembele scores again in the 66th minute to make it 3-0. PSG held Brest to just two shots on goal as they went on to the 3-0 victory,

Here are the PSG-Brest Champions League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: PSG-Brest Odds

PSG: -550

Brest: +1200

Draw: +650

Over 3.5 goals: -118

Under 3.5 goals: -104

How to Watch PSG vs. Brest

Time: 3:00 PM ET/noon PT

TV: Paramount+

Why PSG Will Win

PSG has scored well this year. They have scored in 31 of 34 fixtures overall, averaging 2.44 goals per game across all competitions. In UCL play, they have scored in seven of nine games and scored 17 total goals. That is good for 1.89 goals per game in UCL play. They have also been strong at home in UCL play. PSG has scored in all four of their UCL home games, scoring seven goals in the four games. That is good for 1.75 goals per game in that time.

Ousmane Dembele has led the way for PSG. He has scored seven times with an assist so far in UCL play. Further, he has 16 goals with 14 assists so far in Ligue 1 play this year. Meanwhile, Bradley Barcola has also been solid. In Ligue 1 play, he has 11 goals with five assists. So far in UCL play, Barcola has two goals and two assists. Further, Achraf Hakimi has moved the ball well. In UCL pl, ay he has a goal and four assists while also having two goals and five assists in Ligue 1 play.

PSG has been strong on defense in UCL play. They have conceded just nine goals overall, good for one goal against per game. At home, they have allowed just five goals in four games, good for 1.25 goals per game. Overall, in UCL play, they have three clean sheets, with one at home.

Why Brest Will Win

Brest has also scored well overall this year. They have scored in 26 of 34 fixtures on the year, scoring 50 goals in the process. That is good for 1.47 goals per game. Brest is scoring 1.11 goals per game in Champions League play so far. They have scored in five of their nine fixtures so far this year. They have been strong on the road so far in UCL play, scoring 1.5 goals per game at home but scoring in just two of four road fixtures.

Abdallah Sima has led the way in UCL play for Brest. He comes into the game scoring three goals in just five starts and eight total appearances. In Ligue 1 play, he has three goals and two assists. Meanwhile, Ludovic Ajorque has led the way in domestic league play. He has ten goals and an assist. He has yet to score in UCL play but does have two assists. Finally, Mahdi Camara has three goals and two assists in Ligue 1 play while also having a goal in UCL play.

Brest has been strong on defense in UCL play. They have conceded 14 goals over the nine fixtures, good for just 1.56 per game. They have also been strong on the road in UCL play. Brest has given up six goals in their four road games so far. Further, one of their two clean sheets in this tournament has come on the road.

Final PSG-Brest Prediction & Pick

PSG and Brest are very familiar opponents. Since the 2011 season, they have faced 21 times, with PSG winning 19 of them and there being two draws. Brest has yet to win a game in that time over PSG. Brest has also struggled to score. In their last five UCL games, they have just one goal, and that was in a 1-0 win over PSV. Meanwhile, PSG has given up just three goals in their last four UCL matches. Further, they have scored well, scoring 14 goals in those four games and winning each one of them. Still, PSG is up 3-0 on aggregate. Expect them to play solid defense and take an easy win, so take the under in this one.

Final PSG-Brest Prediction & Pick: Under 3.5 (–114)