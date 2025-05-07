ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is game three of the series as the Texas Rangers visit the Boston Red Sox. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rangers-Red Sox prediction and pick.

In game one of the series, the Rangers were dominant. They scored in the top of the first on a wild pitch from Lucas Giolito. Joc Pederson, Adolis Garcia, Jonah Heim, Josh Smith, and Wyatt Lankford would all drive in runs in the fourth inning, making it 6-0. In the sixth inning, the Red Sox would get their first run off of Nathan Eovaldi. Kristain Campbell singled to drive in Alex Bregman to make it 6-1. Still, the scoring would end there, as the Rangers won the game 6-1.

The Rangers and Red Sox play game two of the series on Wednesday.

Rangers-Red Sox Projected Starters

Jack Leiter vs. Brayan Bello

Jack Leiter (2-1) with a 4.58 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP

Last Start: Leiter went 4.1 innings, giving up eight hits, two walks, and two home runs. He would strike out two batters but give up six runs in a loss to the Mariners.

Away Splits: Leiter is 1-0 with a 2.16 ERA and a .107 opponent batting average on the road this year.

Brayan Bello (2-0) with a 2.55 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP.

Last Start: Bello went 6.2 innings in his last start, giving up four hits, a walk, and a home run. He would strike out five batters and give up just one run. He would take the no-decision, but the Red Sox would take the 6-1 victory over the Twins.

Home Splits: Bello is 1-0 at home in two starts. He has a 1.54 ERA and a .195 opponent batting average at home this year.

Here are the Rangers-Red Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Red Sox Odds

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-182)

Moneyline: +120

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 9.5 (-105)

Under: 9.5 (-115)

How to Watch Rangers vs. Red Sox

Time: 6:45 PM ET/ 3:45 PM PT

TV: RSN/NESN

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rangers have been led by Adolis Garcia. He is hitting just .236 with a .289 OBP. He has seven doubles, four home runs, 18 RBIs, four stolen bases, and ten runs scored. Meanwhile, Marcus Semien is hitting just .190 with a .273 OBP. He has a double, two home runs, 14 RBIS, and 11 runs scored this year.

Wyatt Langord has been solid this year as well. He is hitting .292 with a .364 OBP. Langford has five doubles, six home runs, 14 RBIs, four stolen bases, and 12 runs scored. Jake Burger is another bat that has had production while not hitting well. He is hitting just .190 but has five doubles, three home runs, 12 RBIs, and 13 runs scored. Finally, Corey Seager is hitting .286 with a .337 OBP. He has three doubles, four home runs, eight RBIs, and 11 runs scored.

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Sox's top bat has been Alex Bregman. He is hitting .315 with a .393 OBP. He has 14 doubles, eight home runs, 27 RBIs, and 26 runs scored. Meanwhile, Rafael Devers has been hitting well this year. He is hitting .252 with a .373 OBP. He has 11 doubles, five home runs, 23 RBIs, and 22 runs scored.

Further, Wilyer Abreu is hitting .278 with a .390 OBP. He has six doubles, seven home runs, 22 RBIS, and 20 runs scored. Jarren Duran has been solid as well. He is hitting .264 with a .314 OBP. He has nine doubles, four triples, two home runs, 19 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, and 19 runs scored this year. Finally, Trevor Story is hitting .259 with two doubles, five home runs, 16 RBIs, seven stolen bases, and 16 runs scored.

Final Rangers-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Jack Leiter has been solid this year in his four starts. Last time out was his worst start of the year, giving up six runs in 4.1 innings. In the previous 13.1 innings, Leiter gave up just three runs. Still, current members of the Red Sox do have some success against Jack Leiter. They are 6-20 with an RBI, a walk, and four strikeouts. Kristian Campbell is 2-2 while Wilyer Abreu is 1-1 with an RBI and a walk.

Meanwhile, Brayan Bello has been solid this year. He has given up three or fewer runs in all three starts this year. Further, he has given up just one run in at least five innings in each of his two home starts. The Rangers have some experience against Brayan Bello. They are 14-56 with three doubles, two home runs, and nine RBIs. Adolis Garcia is just one for ten, but has a home run and two RBIs. Meanwhile, Jonah Heim is 1-5 with a home run and three RBIs. Still, with the offensive struggles of the Rangers, take the Red Sox in this one.

Final Rangers-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Red Sox ML (-142)