The Texas Rangers continue their road trip as they face the Detroit Tigers. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rangers-Tigers prediction and pick.

The Rangers come into the series at 18-20 on the year, which places them in fourth in the AL West. Heading into this series, they had lost two of three to the Boston Red Sox. They had also lost nine of their last 12 games. Meanwhile, the Tigers come into the series at 25-13 on the year, which places them in first place in the AL Central. In their last series, they took all three games from the Rockies. They have won seven of their last eight games heading into this series.

The Rangers and Tigers play game one of the series on Friday.

Rangers-Tigers Projected Starters

Jacob deGrom vs. Jack Flaherty

Jacob deGrom (2-1) with a 2.61 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP.

Last Start: In his last start, deGrom went five innings, giving up three hits and two walks. He would strike out three batters while giving up just one run, and taking the win over the Mariners.

Away Splits: deGrom is 0-0 on the road with a 4.82 ERA and a .243 opponent batting average.

Jack Flaherty (1-4) with a 3.79 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP.

Last Start: Flaherty went 5.2 innings, giving up eight hits and a walk. He would strike out eight batters, but give up five runs, with four of them being earned. He would take the loss to the Angels.

Home Splits: Flaherty is 1-1 at home with a 1.59 ERA and a .175 opponent batting average.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Tigers Odds

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline: -110

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-194)

Moneyline: -106

Over: 7.5 (-105)

Under: 7.5 (-115)

How to Watch Rangers vs. Tigers

Time: 6:10 PM ET/ 3:10 PM PT

TV: RSN/FDSNDT

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rangers have been led by Adolis Garcia. He is hitting .233 with a .287 OBP. He has seven doubles, five home runs, 20 RBIs, and 11 runs scored. Meanwhile, Marcus Semien is hitting just .179 but has a .258 OBP. He has a double, two home runs, 14 RBIs, and 11 runs scored. Wyatt Langford has also been solid this year. He is hitting .279 with a .353 OBP. He has five doubles, six home runs, 14 RBIs, and 12 runs scored.

Further, Jake Burger is hitting just .190 this year, but with a .231 OBP. He has five doubles, three home runs, 12 RBIS, and 12 runs scored. Finally, Josh Smith is hitting .320 with a .3397 OBP. He has four doubles, a triple, three home runs, nine RBIs, and 16 runs scored.

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Spencer Torkelson has led the way for the Tigers this year. He is hitting .254 with a .356 OBP. He has 11 doubles, ten home runs, 32 RBIs, and 28 runs scored this year. Meanwhile, Riley Greene has also been solid this year. He is hitting .259 with a .312 OBP. He has five doubles, eight home runs, 21 RBIs, and 20 runs scored. Also, having a solid year is Kerry Carpenter. Carpenter is hitting .278 with a .298 OBP. He has five doubles, eight home runs, 20 RBIs, and 19 runs scored.

Meanwhile, Zach McKinstry leads the team in hitting. He is hitting .282 with a .377 OBP. He has six doubles, three triples, a home run, 16 RBIs, and 20 runs scored. Finally, Trey Sweeney is hitting .269 this year with a .346 OBP. He has three doubles, a triple, three home runs, 15 RBIs, and 23 runs scored.

Final Rangers-Tigers Prediction & Pick

Jacob deGrom has been solid this year. He has given up two or fewer runs in five of his seven starts, while giving up three and four in his other two starts. Still, he has not been as strong on the road. In his two road starts, he has pitched 9.1 innings, giving up five runs. While he took the no-decision in both games, the Rangers lost both games. Still, current Tigers have not hit well against deGrom. They are just 5-20 with a walk and 17 strikeouts. Most of the experience is from Javier Baes, who is 3-17 with a walk and ten strikeouts against deGrom.

Meanwhile, Jack Flaherty has struggled as of late. The Tigers have won just one game this year when Flaherty has started the game. He has lost four straight, and in the last two games, he has given up nine runs over 10.2 innings of work. The current rangers are just 10-45 against Jack Flaherty. Willson Contreras has the most experience, going 6-25 with a home run, five RBIs, one walk, but 12 strikeouts. The Rangers' offense has struggled this year, but they will do enough against Flaherty to get the win in this one with deGrom on the mound.

Final Rangers-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Rangers ML (-110)