The Texas Rangers will begin a three-game series with the Detroit Tigers on Friday at Comerica Park. It will be a battle of American League teams as we continue our MLB odds series with a Rangers-Tigers prediction and pick.

Rangers-Tigers Projected Starters

Patrick Corbin vs. Tarik Skubal

Patrick Corbin (2-1) with a 3.28 ERA

Last Start: Corbin went 5 2/3 innings in his last outing, allowing one earned run on five hits while striking out two and walking two in a no-decision against the Seattle Mariners.

Away Splits: Corbin is 1-0 with a 5.00 ERA in two starts on the road.

Tarik Skubal (3-2) with a 2.21 ERA

Last Start: Skubal was dominant in his last outing, allowing one earned run and four hits in six innings while striking out eight in a no-decision against the Los Angeles Angels.

Home Splits: Skubal has been elite at home, going 2-0 with a 1.06 ERA in three starts at Comerica Park.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Tigers Odds

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (+106)

Moneyline: +225

Detroit Tigers: -1.5 (-128)

Moneyline: -275

Over: 7.5 (-124)

Under: 7.5 (+102)

How to Watch Rangers vs. Tigers

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Detroit

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The offense has struggled, so the Rangers have hired a new hitting coach to try to fix their woes. It has not been an easy time for the Rangers, who rank 25th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and runs, 19th in home runs, and 23rd in slugging percentage. However, there is some good news.

The Rangers activated Corey Seager from the injured list, which will be a huge boon. Significantly, he is a major player in this lineup, batting .281 with four home runs, nine RBIs, and 12 runs. Josh Smith leads the team in hits. Meanwhile, Wyatt Langford leads the Rangers in home runs, while Adolis Garcia leads the team in runs driven in. This offense has the potential to be big. But can they capitalize?

Corbin was solid in his last showdown with the Tigers, going 5 1/3 innings while allowing one earned run on four hits. Now, he hopes to dominate them again. When Corbin exits the game, he will turn it over to a bullpen that ranks 17th in team ERA. Also, Luke Jackson leads the team in saves and has effectively converted 8 of 9 save chances.

The Rangers will cover the spread if Seager, Smith, Langford, and Garcia can all drive runners home. Then, they need Corbin to pitch well and avoid making critical mistakes.

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers are hot right now, and their offense has been at the forefront. This team is finding ways to win ballgames and bring runs home. Remarkably, many of their hitters have stepped up.

Riley Greene has been electric, hitting .266 with eight home runs, 21 RBIs, and 20 runs. He also leads the team in hits. Meanwhile, Spencer Torkelson leads the Tigers in home runs with 10 bombs. Kerry Carpenter likely won't hit against the left-handed Corbin. Yet, he may still factor into this game when the Rangers remove Corbin from the game. Gleyber Torres has also been good, batting .289 with four home runs, 16 RBIs, and 13 runs. Overall, this offense is seventh in batting average and on-base percentage, and sixth in home runs and slugging percentage. The Tigers are also fourth in runs, showcasing their ability to score in multiple variations.

Skubal is having another great season and is 1-1 with a 3.47 ERA in four starts against the Rangers. Ultimately, it's been a mixed bag, and he looks to dominate them this time. When Skubal leaves the game, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is the second-best in baseball in team ERA. Tommy Kanhle has converted 5 of 6 save opportunities as the closer.

The Tigers will cover the spread if the offense keeps humming while forcing Corbin to work long, tough innings. Then, they need Skubal to continue pitching well, hitting his spots, and fooling the Texas lineup while working quickly.

Final Rangers-Tigers Prediction & Pick

The Rangers are 19-18 against the spread, while the Tigers are 23-13. Additionally, the Rangers are 7-10 against the spread on the road, while the Tigers are 12-4 against the spread at home.

The Rangers are competitive and can give the Tigers some trouble in this game. However, they are running into the best pitcher in baseball, and one who is challenging to tackle at home. I will give Skubal and the Tigers the edge, as he does everything he can to help them cover the spread at home.

Final Rangers-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Tigers -1.5 (-128)