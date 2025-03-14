ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Toronto Raptors and the Utah Jazz on Friday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Raptors-Jazz prediction and pick.

Friday's matchup between the Toronto Raptors and Utah Jazz promises intrigue. The Raptors, seeking to build on recent momentum, face a Jazz team struggling with a seven-game losing streak. Toronto's Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett are questionable due to injuries, which could impact their offense. Utah, meanwhile, is dealing with multiple absences, including Keyonte George and Taylor Hendricks. The Jazz's strong rebounding and the Raptors' improving young talent will be key factors. Expect a competitive game as both teams look to capitalize on each other's vulnerabilities and secure a much-needed win. The Jazz's home advantage could be pivotal.

Here are the Raptors-Jazz NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Raptors-Jazz Odds

Toronto Raptors: +2 (-110)

Moneyline: +116

Utah Jazz: -2 (-110)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

How To Watch Raptors vs. Jazz

Time: 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Why the Raptors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Toronto Raptors are poised to secure a victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday night, and here's why they will likely win and cover the spread. The Raptors have shown resilience in their recent performances, highlighted by their impressive win over the 76ers where A.J. Lawson contributed with a team-high 28 points. This momentum, combined with the emergence of young talent like Orlando Robinson and Jared Rhoden, provides Toronto with a balanced offense capable of exploiting the Jazz's defensive vulnerabilities.

The Jazz, on the other hand, are in the midst of a seven-game losing streak and have fully embraced a tanking strategy, which has led to a significant decline in their overall performance. Key injuries, including Keyonte George, further weaken their lineup. Additionally, the Jazz's high turnover rate and poor defensive efficiency will give the Raptors ample opportunities to capitalize on mistakes and build a substantial lead. Given these factors, the Raptors' superior depth and recent form suggest they will not only win but also cover the spread against a struggling Jazz team. Toronto's ability to adapt and perform under pressure, especially with players like AJ Lawson providing steady leadership, will be crucial in securing a convincing victory on Friday night.

Why the Jazz Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Utah Jazz, despite their current struggles, have several factors that could help them win or cover the spread against the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. One key aspect is their ability to push the pace and force turnovers, which has led to high-scoring games. The Jazz have been involved in numerous games where the total has gone over, as they have a tendency to play fast and loose, which can result in a high number of points scored by both teams. Additionally, Walker Kessler's defensive presence, averaging 2.5 blocks per game, can disrupt the Raptors' offense and create opportunities for fast breaks2. The Jazz's recent performances, although not yielding many wins, have shown flashes of competitiveness, particularly when they manage to limit their turnovers and capitalize on opponents' mistakes.

The Raptors, on the other hand, have struggled with consistency, especially on the road, where they have a dismal 7-23 record. Their defense has been porous, allowing an average of 119.8 points per game, which could be exploited by the Jazz's offense, even with their depleted lineup2. Furthermore, the Raptors are dealing with multiple injuries, including key players like Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett, which could further hinder their performance. Given these factors, the Jazz might find opportunities to stay competitive and potentially cover the spread, especially if they can maintain a high tempo and limit their turnovers. The Jazz's home advantage could also play a role, as they have historically performed better in Salt Lake City compared to their road record.

Final Raptors-Jazz Prediction & Pick

The Toronto Raptors will win and cover the spread against the Utah Jazz in this Friday night matchup. Despite the Raptors' road struggles, their depth and recent momentum will be too much for a depleted Jazz team. The Jazz's high turnover rate and defensive inefficiencies will allow the Raptors to capitalize on mistakes and build a substantial lead. With key injuries affecting the Jazz, Toronto's balanced offense should thrive. The Raptors' ability to adapt and perform under pressure will secure a convincing victory, covering the spread in the process. Expect a strong team effort from Toronto to seal the win on the road.

Final Raptors-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Toronto Raptors +2 (-110), Over 231.5 (-110)