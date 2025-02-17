ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Real Madrid looks to end Manchester City's Champions League run. It is time to continue our Champions League odds series with a Real Madrid-Manchester City prediction and pick.

In the first leg between these two, Manchester City took the early lead. In the 19th minute, Erling Haaland scored to give Manchester City the lead. Then, in the second half, Kylian Mbappe would tie the game. Still, Haaland would convert a penalty to give the lead back to Manchester City. Just six minutes late, Brahim Diaz would tie the game. Then, in stoppage time of the second half, Jude Bellingham scored to give Real Madrid the 3-2 victory and a one-goal lead on the aggregate.

Here are the Real Madrid-Manchester City Champions League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Real Madrid-Manchester City Odds

Real Madrid: -118

Manchester City: +260

Draw: +320

Over 3.5 goals: -116

Under 3.5 goals: -106

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Manchester City

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

TV: Paramount+

Why Real Madrid Will Win

Real Madrid has scored well this year. They have scored in 34 of 38 total fixtures, scoring 90 goals in the process. That is good for 2.37 goals per game this year. In UCL play, they have scored in seven of nine fixtures and scored 23 goals in the process. That is good for 2.56 goals per game in UCL play. They have been even better at home this year. Real Madrid has scored in all four home games this year, scoring 14 goals in the process. That is good for 3.5 goals per game at home this year.

Kylian Mbappe has led the way in domestic league play for Real Madrid. He has 17 goals with two assists in La Liga play while also scoring four goals in UCL play. Vinicius Junior has led the way for Real Madrid in UCL play. He has seven goals and two assists on an expected 4.6 goals so far. He has been solid in La Liga play as well, with eight goals and five assists. Finally, Rodrygo has scored four goals on an expected 1.8 with an assist in UCL play.

Real Madrid has conceded a fair amount of goals so far in UCL play. They have conceded 14 goals in their nine fixtures. They have also given up seven goals in their four home fixtures so far. They also do not have a clean sheet at home yet this year in UCL play.

Why Manchester City Will Win

Manchester City has scored well this year. They have scored in 34 of 38 total fixtures this year, averaging 2.24 goals per game on the year. In Champions League play, they have scored in seven of nine fixtures, scoring 20 goals over the eight games. That is good for 2,22 goals per game in UCL play. They have also scored in three of four road games in UCL play while scoring 1.75 goals per game in the process.

Manchester City is led by Erling Haaland. He has scored eight goals so far in UCL play this year. Further, he has 19 goals and three assists in Premier League play this year. Meanwhile, Phil Foden has scored three times with one assist in UCL play. He has seven goals on an expected 4.6 in EPL play. Finally, Ilkay Gundogan has scored two so far in UCL play.

Manchester City has allowed 17 goals over nine matches in UCL play. That is good for 1.89 goals against per game in UCL play. They have not been as good on defense on the road. In their four road games so far, Manchester City has given up ten goals, which is good for 2.5 goals per game. They do have one clean sheet on the road this year.

Final Real Madrid-Manchester City Prediction & Pick

Manchester City had the lead twice in the first game but would give it up each time and then would lose the game. Further, they have struggled on the road on defense. In their last three UCL games, they have allowed ten goals on the road. They also gave up five goals on the road in their last EPL game on the road. Still, the defense has not been perfect for Real Madrid either. They have allowed the opponents to score in all four home games so far in UCL play. They do score t, though. All four of their home games have seen both teams score in each of them. This will be another high-scoring game, so take the over.

Final Real Madrid-Manchester City Prediction & Pick: Over 3.5 (-116)