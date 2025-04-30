ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Giolito and Berrios are meeting in Game 2 in Toronto! This series is massive for both teams because they need momentum in a loaded division, and both have had different struggles this season. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Blue Jays prediction and pick.

Red Sox-Blue Jays Projected Starters

Lucas Giolito vs. Jose Berrios

Lucas Giolito (2-9) with a 6.97 ERA and a 1.49 WHIP

Away Splits: (3-11) 6.07 ERA

Jose Berrios (1-1) with a 4.24 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed zero runs on five hits with two walks and four strikeouts through 5.1 innings.

Home Splits: (0-1 ) 5.94 ERA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Blue Jays Odds

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline: -118

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 9 (-120)

Under: 9 (-102)

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Blue Jays

Time: 7:07 pm ET/4:07 pm PT

TV: SN1/NESN

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Sox had the epitome of a mediocre season last year, finishing with an 81-81 record. They are 16-14 this season to start the year, but they have won two straight entering this game. Statistically, the Red Sox were great on offense last season and have carried it over into this year, playing very well. Then, the pitching has been average and has not changed much from last season to this season. Alex Bregman, Jarren Duran, Rafael Devers, Triston Casas, Kristian Campbell, Trevor Story, Cedanne Rafaela, and Wilyer Abreu have held the fort for this elite offense. Sean Newcomb, Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, and Richard Fitts are the biggest standouts in this pitching lineup. They need consistency, and this series would be a great starting area in the division.

The Red Sox are starting Giolito on the mound. He has not played since 2023 due to injuries and struggles on the mound. He last played for both the Angels and the Guardians. He had a 2-9 record with a 6.97 ERA and a 1.49 WHIP. Giolito is a wildcard of a starter on the mound because he has not played in so long. The matchup between him and this Blue Jays offense will be the X-factor in this game.

The Red Sox's offense was great last year and has been solid this season. They were sixth in team batting average at .252, and this season, they are ninth in team batting average at .249. Bregman, Story, and Kristian Campbell have stood out most on this offense. Bregman leads in batting average at .319, in RBI at 22, and in total hits with 37. Then, Story leads in home runs with five and Campbell leads in OBP at .412. The offense for Boston has been great, and this matchup against Berrios is intriguing because he has been very inconsistent.

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blue Jays were unimpressive last season and didn't do much toward a 74-88 record. They have a 13-15 record and have lost seven of their previous eight games. They struggled behind the plate last season and have been average this year. Their pitching has also been around average this season. Andres Gimenez, Anthony Santander, Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Will Wagner, and George Springer have all started the season playing very well on this offense. Chris Bassit and Bowden Francis are the two pitchers who stand out the most for the Blue Jays. Toronto needs a win after the way they have been playing recently.

Toronto is starting Berrios on the mound in this matchup. He has a 1-1 record, a 4.24 ERA, and a 1.41 WHIP. He's allowed 16 runs on 33 hits with 15 walks and 22 strikeouts through 34 innings across his six starts. He also has a K/BB ratio of 1.9. Despite some of his struggles and inconsistent play, the Blue Jays have gone 4-2 across his starts. Berrios has an extremely tough matchup against this Red Sox offense.

The Blue Jays' offense was just below average last season, with a .241 batting average, but this season, they have been around average in the MLB with a .240 average. Springer, Santander, and Bichette have been the keys to this offense. Springer leads in batting average at .325 and in OBP at .402. Then, Bichette leads in RBI with 13 and in total hits with 34. Finally, Santander leads the team in home runs with three. This offense is playing solid baseball and can take advantage against a pitcher like Giolito, who has struggled and will be rusty in his own right.

Final Red Sox-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

The Red Sox have the better offense, but I like the Blue Jays with Berrios to keep this close and cover at home because Giolito starts for Boston.

Final Red Sox-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays +1.5 (-164)