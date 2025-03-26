ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Boston Red Sox send their new ace to the mound as they visit the Texas Rangers. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Rangers prediction and pick.

The Boston Red Sox look to improve on their year last year. It was an 81-81 season last year for the Red Sox, as they finished third in the AL East. With the disappointing season last year, the Red Sox made some solid offseason moves. They brought in Garrett Crochet to lead the rotation, while also adding Alex Bregman to hold down the middle of the line-up. Meanwhile, the Rangers were 78-84 last year, which was good for third place in the AL West. Last year, the Rangers starting pitching was an issue, but they have new arms coming in to reinforce their rotation this year.

Here are the Red Sox-Rangers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Rangers Odds

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline: -112

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline: -104

Over: 7.5 (-120)

Under: 7.5 (-102)

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

Rafael Devers returns to lead the Red Sox lineup this year. Devers led the way last year hitting .272 with a .354 on-base percentage and a .516 slugging. Further, he has 28 home runs and drove in 83 last year, playing in just 138 games. He is joined in the line up by Jarren Duran, who finished top ten in AL MVP voting last year. Duran hit .285 last year with a .342 on-base percentage and a .492 slugging. Further, he has 21 home runs and 75 RBIs. Duran also stole 34 bases last year.

The middle of the lineup with feature newcomer Alex Bregman. Bregman had a slightly down year by his standards last year in Houston but still was solid. He hit .260 with a .315 on-base percentage and a .453 slugging. He has 26 home runs and 75 RBIs as well, last season. He is expecting to be hitting in front of Triston Casas. Casas played in just 63 games last year, hitting .241 with a .462 slugging. He did have 13 home runs and 32 RBIs in his 63 games. Finally, Kristian Campbell is expected to make his MLB debut in this game. Last year in the minors, he his .330 with a .439 on-base percentage nd a .558 slugging. Further, he has 20 home runs and 77 RBIs while stealing 24 bases.

It will be Garrett Crochet on the mound for the Red Sox in this one. He was great last year for the White Sox in his 32 starts. Crochet was 6-12 with a 3.58 ERA last year for the White Sox. Further, he had a 1.07 WHIP last year.

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Marcus Semien once again will lead the top of the lineup in this one. He hit .237 last year with a .308 on-base percentage and a .391 slugging percentage this past year. Further, Semien hit 23 home runs while driving in 74 runs last year. He is joined in the lineup by Corey Seager. Seager hit .278 with a .353 on-base percentage and a .512 slugging in his 123 games that year. He did have 20 home runs and 74 RBIs last year.

Also returning to the middle of the lineup are Wyatt Langford and Adolis Garcia. Langford hit a .253 batting average and a .325 on-base percentage. Further, he has a .415 slugging last year. Langford hit 16 home runs and 74 RBIs last season. Garcia hit just .224 last year while slugging .400. Further, He his 25 home runs and 85 RBIs last season.

It will be Nathan Eovaldi on the mount for the Rangers in this game. He was 12-8 last year with a 3.80 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP last season. Eovaldi has been solid in his first two seasons with the Rangers since coming over from the Boston Red Sox.

Final Red Sox-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The odds in this MLB game favor the Red Sox, but it should be a tight game with the two pitchers going. Garrett Crochet will make his first start for the Red Sox in this one. He will now be away from the lack of support he had with the White Sox last year. Crochet also did not pitch much at the end of last year. He did not have a start go longer than four innings after July 1st. Meanwhile, Nathan Eovaldi is going to be on the mound for the Rangers. Still, with two rookies in the rotation and Jacob deGrom on an innings limit, Eovaldi will need to go deep into games this year. Still, the Red Sox have the better one up in this one and the better bullpen. With Garrett Crochet on the mound and his ability, take the Red Sox in this one.

Final Red Sox-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Red Sox ML (-112)