The Boston Red Sox continue their road trip as they face the Detroit Tigers. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Tigers prediction and pick.

The Red Sox enter the series at 22-20 on the year, which places them in second in the AL East. Over the weekend, they took two of three games from the Kansas City Royals. Further, they have won four of their last five games heading into their series with the Tigers. Meanwhile, the Tigers are 26-15 heading into this series. That places them in first place in the AL Central. They did just lose two of three to the Rangers over the weekend.

The Red Sox and Tigers play game one of the series on Monday.

Red Sox-Tigers Projected Starters

Brayan Bello vs. Tyler Holton

Brayan Bello (2-0) with a 2.01 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP.

Last Start: Bello went 4.2 innings, giving up four hits and five walks. He would strike out just one batter, but also not give up a run. He took the no-decision as the Red Sox beat the Rangers.

Away Splits: Bello is 1-0 on the road with a 4.50 ERA and a .273 opponent batting average.

Tyler Holton (2-2) with a 3.12 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP

Last Start: Holton has not made a start this year and will be used as an opener. In his last outing, Holton went one inning, giving up two hits and a home run. One run would score.

Home Splits: Holton is 0-2 at home with a 4.82 ERA and a .278 opponent batting average.

Here are the Red Sox-Tigers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Tigers Odds

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -112

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: -104

Over: 8.5 (-104)

Under: 8.5 (-118)

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Tigers

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

TV: TBS

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Sox's top bat has been Alex Bregman. He is hitting .311 with a .384 OBP. He has 15 doubles, nine home runs, 31 RBIs, and 29 runs scored. Meanwhile, Rafael Devers has been hitting well this year. He is hitting .280 with a .398 OBP. He has 12 doubles, seven home runs, 31 RBIs, and 25 runs scored.

Further, Wilyer Abreu is hitting .279 with a .380 OBP. He has seven doubles, ten home runs, 26 RBIs, and 23 runs scored. Jarren Duran has been solid as well. He is hitting .256 with a .304 OBP. He has nine doubles, four triples, two home runs, 21 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, and 22 runs scored this year. Finally, Trevor Story is hitting .244 with two doubles, six home runs, 19 RBIs, eight stolen bases, and 19 runs scored.

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Spencer Torkelson has led the way for the Tigers this year. He is hitting .247 with a .347 OBP. He has 11 doubles, ten home runs, 33 RBIs, and 28 runs scored this year. Meanwhile, Riley Greene has also been solid this year. He is hitting .257 with a .315 OBP. He has six doubles, nine home runs, 22 RBIs, and 20 runs scored. Also, having a solid year is Kerry Carpenter. Carpenter is hitting .284 with a .307 OBP. He has five doubles, nine home runs, 21 RBIs, and 21 runs scored.

Meanwhile, Zach McKinstry leads the team in hitting. He is hitting .274 with a .370 OBP. He has six doubles, three triples, a home run, 16 RBIs, and 20 runs scored. Finally, Trey Sweeney is hitting .254 this year with a .328 OBP. He has three doubles, a triple, three home runs, 15 RBIs, and 23 runs scored.

Final Red Sox-Tigers Prediction & Pick

Brayan Bello has been great this year. He has given up one or fewer runs in three of his four starts, while he gave up just three runs in his other start. Further, the Red Sox have won all four games he has started this year. Still, the Tigers have hit well against Bello. They are 13-41 with two doubles, a home run, and four RBIs. Glyber Torres has the most experience against Bello. Torres is 7-21 with two doubles and two RBIs against Bello.

Meanwhile, Keider Montero was expected to start this game, but he will not be ready to return from injury, placing Tyler Holton as the starter. The current Red Sox are 3-16 with a double and a home run against Holton. Jarren Duran is 1-3 with a solo home run. Further, the Red Sox have hit well all year. They are sixth in runs, ninth in batting average, and seventh in slugging. Meanwhile, the Tigers are fourth in runs scored, seventh in batting average, and eighth in slugging. This game will come down to the Tigers' ability to find runs against Brayan Bello. That will be difficult to do, and the Red Sox get the win.

Final Red Sox-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Red Sox ML