The MLB season continues as the Reds look to pick up the win on the road in Atlanta when they take on the Braves in the third game of their series on Wednesday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Reds-Braves prediction and pick.

Reds-Braves Projected Starters

Hunter Greene vs. Grant Holmes

Hunter Greene – (4-2) with a 2.53 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP

Last Start: Greene earned the win against Washington on Friday, allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out 12 batters across six innings.

2025 Road Splits: Greene hasn't been as dominant as he is at home as he is on the road, where he is 2-1 with a 4.08 ERA and 1.13 WHIP across 17.2 innings.

Grant Holmes – (2-2) with a 4.24 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP

Last Start: Holmes took the loss Friday against the Dodgers after allowing two runs on four hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out nine.

2025 Home Splits: Holmes has pitched his best baseball at home, where he is 1-1 with a 1.72 ERA and 1.34 WHIP across 15.2 innings.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Braves Odds

Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline: -106

Atlanta Braves: +1.5 (-182)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 7.5 (-115)

Under: 7.5 (-105)

How To Watch Reds vs. Braves

Time: 7:15 PM ET/4:15 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, MLB Extra Innings, MLB.TV

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds are set to overpower Grant Holmes and the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, thanks to a combination of elite pitching and a surging offense. Greene has been electric in 2025, boasting a 2.70 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, and an impressive 43 strikeouts against just six walks over 36.2 innings. He’s coming off a dominant stretch, including a 12-strikeout, one-run performance against Washington, and has shown the ability to bounce back quickly after tough outings. Greene’s fastball velocity and swing-and-miss stuff make him a nightmare for any lineup, and he’s kept hard contact to a minimum all season.

Backing Greene is a Reds offense that’s finding its stride, led by Elly De La Cruz (24 RBIs), Gavin Lux (.352 AVG), and Austin Hays (team-high 5 HR). The Reds have climbed to second in the NL Central, riding a three-game win streak and showing improved plate discipline and clutch hitting. Meanwhile, Holmes has struggled with efficiency and control, issuing four walks in three of his last four starts and posting a 4.24 ERA with a 1.21 WHIP. If Greene continues his dominance and the Reds’ bats stay hot, Cincinnati is well-positioned to secure another key win and keep their momentum rolling.

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

Grant Holmes and the Atlanta Braves are well-positioned to take down Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, thanks to a balanced pitching approach and a quietly potent lineup. Holmes, now a key part of Atlanta’s rotation, has posted a respectable 4.24 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in 2025, with 35 strikeouts in 34 innings. His advanced metrics-such as a 41.2% hard-hit rate and .296 wOBA allowed-suggest he’s been effective at limiting damage, especially when his breaking pitches are working. Holmes’ ability to keep hitters off balance, combined with his experience as both a starter and reliever, gives Atlanta flexibility and a strong chance to contain Cincinnati’s offense.

Backing Holmes is a Braves offense that, while not leading the league, has delivered in key spots. Marcell Ozuna (.313 AVG, .473 OBP) and Sean Murphy (7 HR) anchor a lineup that’s capable of producing runs quickly. Austin Riley leads the team with 33 hits and 18 RBIs, providing consistent production in the heart of the order. The Braves’ .241 team average and timely power hitting can challenge Greene, who has shown some vulnerability on the road this year. If Holmes executes his game plan and the Braves’ bats stay opportunistic, Atlanta is poised to notch an important win at home.

Final Reds-Braves Prediction & Pick

Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds will look to continue their strong 2025 form as they face Grant Holmes and the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday. Greene has been dominant this season, posting a 2.53 ERA with 55 strikeouts over 42.2 innings, showing excellent command and the ability to limit hard contact. His recent performances, including a 12-strikeout outing, highlight his potential to stifle the Braves’ offense. The Reds, currently second in the NL Central, have a balanced lineup capable of capitalizing on any mistakes Holmes might make.

Grant Holmes, meanwhile, has been solid but less consistent, with a 4.24 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 34 innings. While he recently struck out nine batters in a strong start, his overall numbers suggest vulnerability against a Reds offense that has been productive and aggressive. Given Greene’s dominance and the Reds’ offensive depth, Cincinnati has the edge in this matchup and is favored to secure a key victory on the road.

Final Reds-Braves Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati Reds ML (-106), Over 7.5 (-115)