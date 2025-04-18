ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The MLB season continues as the Reds look to pick up the win on the road in Baltimore when they take on the Orioles in game two of their series on Saturday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Reds-Orioles prediction and pick.

Reds-Orioles Projected Starters

Hunter Greene vs. Brandon Young

Hunter Greene – (2-1) with a 0.98 ERA and a 0.58 WHIP

Last Start: Greene earned the win against the Pirates on Sunday. He allowed two hits and one walk while striking out eight across seven scoreless innings.

2025 Road Splits: Green pitched great in his only road game thus far this season, giving up no earned runs on four hits while striking out seven in 8.2 innings, earning him the win.

Brandon Young – (0-0) with a 0.00 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP

Last Start: Young has made three starts with Triple-A Norfolk this season, posting a 2.76 ERA and 17:2 K:BB over 16.1 innings.

2025 Home Splits: Young will be making his Major League debut.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Orioles Odds

Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+126)

Moneyline: -120

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-152)

Moneyline: +102

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How To Watch Reds vs. Orioles

Time: 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT

TV: MLB.TV

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

Hunter Greene has quickly established himself as one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball this season, and that’s the primary reason the Cincinnati Reds are poised to beat Brandon Young and the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday. Greene is coming off a string of masterful performances, including seven shutout innings with eight strikeouts and just two hits allowed in his most recent outing, lowering his ERA to a sparkling 0.98. Over his last three starts, Greene has surrendered only one earned run in nearly 25 innings, racking up 31 strikeouts and demonstrating elite command. His ability to overpower hitters and limit baserunners has drawn praise from across the league, with some analysts even calling him the best pitcher in baseball in 2025. With Greene on the mound, the Reds have a legitimate ace who can neutralize even the hottest opposing lineups.

While the Orioles have finally found some momentum with their first series win and a modest winning streak, they now turn to Brandon Young, a rookie with limited major league experience. Young has shown promise in the minors, but facing Greene is a different challenge altogether. The Reds’ offense, led by the dynamic Elly De La Cruz and a solid supporting cast, is capable of providing enough run support to back up Greene’s brilliance. With Greene’s current form and the Reds’ improved depth, Cincinnati holds a clear edge on the mound and enough firepower at the plate to outlast Baltimore, making them the favorites to secure a victory on Saturday.

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Baltimore Orioles are riding their first winning streak of the season and enter Saturday’s matchup against the Reds with newfound confidence and momentum. Manager Brandon Hyde’s recent shakeup of the batting order has paid immediate dividends, with Cedric Mullins thriving in the leadoff spot and Gunnar Henderson providing power in the two-hole. The Orioles’ offense erupted for three home runs in their last game, including a go-ahead three-run shot from Ryan O’Hearn, showing they can strike against quality pitching. With the bats heating up and the team finally stringing together consecutive wins, Baltimore is primed to challenge even the hottest arms in the National League.

Rookie right-hander Brandon Young gives the Orioles a legitimate shot against Cincinnati’s ace, Hunter Greene. Young has been dominant in Triple-A, recently striking out eight over 5 1/3 no-hit innings, and his fastball velocity has climbed into the mid-90s with impressive ride at the top of the zone. Young’s ability to keep hitters off balance with a wide arsenal and aggressive approach makes him a tough matchup for a Reds lineup that has struggled with offensive consistency, ranking near the bottom of MLB in team average and exit velocity. If Young can carry his recent form into Saturday, and the Orioles’ offense maintains its power surge, Baltimore has all the tools to upend Greene and the Reds and extend their winning streak at home.

Final Reds-Orioles Prediction & Pick

Saturday’s matchup between the Orioles and Reds promises to be a tightly contested battle. Hunter Greene brings electric stuff and a recent hot streak for Cincinnati, but Baltimore’s lineup is heating up at just the right time. Rookie Brandon Young has shown poise and strikeout ability, and if he can keep Reds hitters off balance, the Orioles’ surging bats—led by Mullins and Henderson—could provide enough run support. Expect a low-scoring affair with both starters impressing, but the Orioles’ recent momentum and home-field advantage give them a slight edge to get the win Saturday.

Final Reds-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Baltimore Orioles +1.5 (-152), Under 8.5 (-110)