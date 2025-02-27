ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 103: Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev continues on the prelims with a fight between Ricardo Ramos and Chepe Mariscal in a featherweight bout. Ramos got back into the win column after losing two in a row with a decision victory his last time out meanwhile, Marsical's hot streak keeps on going as he comes into his 5th UFC fight riding a 7-fight winning streak. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Ramos-Mariscal prediction and pick.

Ricardo Ramos (17-6) got back into the win column after taking the split decision over Josh Culibao in his last fight, a decision that truly could've gone either. Now, it's up to Ramos to derail the hype train of Chepe Mariscal and continue his momentum when he steps inside the octagon this weekend at UFC Vegas 103.

Chepe Mariscal (17-6) missed weight in his last but went out there and dominated Damon Jackson racking up his 4th win in his UFC career and his 7th win in a row. Now, Mariscal will look to get the biggest win of his career and get one step closer to a UFC ranking when he takes on Ricardo Ramos this weekend.

Here are the UFC Vegas 103 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 103 Odds: Ricardo Ramos-Chepe Mariscal Odds

Ricardo Ramos: +320

Chepe Mariscal: -410

Over 2.5 rounds: +110

Under 2.5 rounds: -140

Why Ricardo Ramos Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Josh Culibao – DEC

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 11 (4 KO/TKO/7 SUB)

Ricardo Ramos is poised to secure a crucial victory against Chepe Mariscal at UFC Vegas 103 this weekend. Despite his recent setbacks, Ramos brings a wealth of UFC experience and a diverse skill set that could prove too much for the rising Mariscal. Ramos's ability to finish fights in spectacular fashion, evidenced by his three Performance of the Night bonuses, including two for spinning back elbow knockouts, gives him a significant edge in striking exchanges3. His grappling prowess, with seven submission victories in his career, also provides a potent threat should the fight go to the ground.

While Mariscal has impressed with his four-fight win streak in the UFC, he has yet to face an opponent of Ramos's caliber and experience. Ramos's veteran savvy and ability to adapt mid-fight could be the deciding factor against Mariscal's aggressive style. Furthermore, Ramos's recent move back to featherweight should address previous cardio issues, potentially allowing for a more sustained and dangerous offensive output throughout the fight. With his back against the wall and the need to reestablish himself in the division, expect Ramos to showcase his full arsenal of skills and secure a hard-fought victory, possibly via a late submission or a closely contested decision.

Why Chepe Mariscal Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Damon Jackson – DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 10 (7 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Chepe Mariscal is poised to continue his impressive UFC run against Ricardo Ramos at UFC Vegas 103 this weekend. Mariscal enters the bout riding a four-fight win streak in the promotion, showcasing his “gladiator” mentality and relentless fighting style. His aggressive forward pressure and high-volume striking have overwhelmed opponents, and his training at the renowned Team Elevation in Colorado ensures he has the cardio to maintain this pace for three rounds. Mariscal's judo background also provides him with a solid grappling base, allowing him to dictate where the fight takes place.

While Ramos is a skilled submission specialist, Mariscal's fighting style presents significant challenges for the Brazilian. Mariscal's constant pressure and striking output are likely to keep Ramos on the back foot, limiting his opportunities to implement his grappling game. Furthermore, Ramos has struggled against fighters who can overpower him, and Mariscal's aggressive approach fits this mold perfectly. With Mariscal's confidence at an all-time high and his desire to climb the rankings evident, expect him to overwhelm Ramos with his relentless pace and power, securing either a late stoppage or a dominant decision victory.

Final Ricardo Ramos-Chepe Mariscal Prediction & Pick

In this featherweight clash at UFC Vegas 103, Ricardo Ramos and Chepe Mariscal are set to deliver an action-packed encounter. Ramos's technical striking and submission skills will be tested against Mariscal's relentless pressure and aggressive style. The key factor will be whether Ramos can maintain distance and capitalize on counter-striking opportunities, or if Mariscal can close the gap and overwhelm him with volume. Given Mariscal's recent momentum and Ramos's inconsistency, I predict Mariscal will successfully pressure Ramos, gradually wearing him down. Expect Mariscal to secure a hard-fought unanimous decision victory or potentially find a late TKO in the third round as Ramos fatigues under the constant assault.

Final Ricardo Ramos-Chepe Mariscal Prediction & Pick: Chepe Mariscal (-410), Over 2.5 rounds (+110)