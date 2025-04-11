ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back to conclude Friday's NBA slate with our betting prediction and pick for the final matchup of the day in the Western Conference. Playoff-bound teams will meet for the final time this Regular Season as the Houston Rockets (52-28) will visit the Los Angeles Lakers (49-31) with their series tied 1-1. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Lakers prediction and pick.

The Houston Rockets have secured their position as the two-seed in the Western Conference, most recently falling to the Los Angeles Clippers 134-117. They've gone 7-3 over their last 10 games and have two games remaining on their schedule, so expect the Rockets to finish this schedule strong and with momentum heading into the Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently third in the Western Conference and have secured their seeding. They most recently beat the Dallas Mavericks 112-97 in Luka's return to Dallas and will finish their Regular Season with one more game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Here are the Rockets-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Rockets-Lakers Odds

Houston Rockets: +10 (-110)

Moneyline: +380

Los Angeles Lakers: -10 (-110)

Moneyline: -490

Over: 225.5 (-110)

Under: 225.5 (-110)

How To Watch Rockets vs. Lakers

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT

TV: NBA TV, NBA League Pass

Why the Rockets Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Houston Rockets have been one of the most consistent teams in the NBA this season with their ability to contend with top-level teams in their conference. While the Lakers own the most recent meeting between these two teams, the Rockets match up very well against this Lakers team and whatever they lack in size, they can combat with their speed and athleticism around the rim. They also do a great job of drawing fouls and getting their opportunities at the free-throw line, so expect another chippy game out of them as they try to make a statement here.

Reed Sheppard with a career high 6 threes in LA tonight! 📊 20 PTS | 6-10 3PM | 5 REB | 4 AST | 2 STL @MemorialHermann | #Liftoff pic.twitter.com/DWKcYm9T0H — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) April 10, 2025 Expand Tweet



Jalen Green has been quietly having one of the best scoring seasons in the West and it has flown massively under the radar considering the Rockets' positioning in the standings. Part of his production is shadowed by the equally-impressive game of Alperen Sengun and his early ability to show signs of Jokic-style production. While he's only at eight career triple-doubles to Jokic's 33 this season, Sengun has notched 45 double-doubles this season with his rebounding and ability to spread the ball around. He'll be their most essential piece as they head into this postseason.

Why the Lakers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Lakers did exactly what they needed to do against the Dallas Mavericks in getting Luka Doncic the ball as much as possible. In an arena where he started his NBA journey, it only made sense to feed Luka Doncic the ball, get out of the way, and let him work some of his magic. He joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only other player to score 45 points against a former team in the same season, etching his name in the history books once again. While this may be a slower-paced game for him following the emotional roller coaster, look for him to continue dishing the ball as Austin Reaves gets things going on offense.



Austin Reaves has been a massive key for the Lakers' success this season as he's brought his total up to 20 PPG. Not only is he consistent with his scoring output, but he's capable of popping for much more and taking over a game with his offense. The Lakers basically have three number-one options to go to with him, Luka, and LeBron James down the stretch, so expect the three to find the holes and exploit the Rockets as double-digit favorites.

Final Rockets-Lakers Prediction & Pick

The Lakers have been a dominant home team this season with a 30-10 record while going 26-14 against the spread in those games. Furthermore, they've gone 44-35 ATS overall this season and they're 35-14 when listed as the betting favorites. The home team has also been the winner in both previous games against the Rockets.

The Rockets are certainly the more athletic team, but with Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun currently listed as “questionable,” they'll have a hard time stopping the Lakers on offense if their two defensive anchors are out. Smith's length and ability to spread the floor is also key to their success in this game, so missing him on the floor would be a hindrance to say the least.

While the Lakers win this game at home, I expect the Rockets to keep this one somewhat close with their deeper bench.

Final Rockets-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets +10 (-110)